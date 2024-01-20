Tesla opening new distribution center in South Carolina

By

Tesla is set to open a new distribution center in a 251-thousand-square-foot warehouse in Greenville County, South Carolina, as announced by the automaker this week.

The new Tesla distribution site will be located in a warehouse in the Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn, with the site being developed by New Jersey-based developers The Sudler Companies (via WYFF4). The facility will be dedicated to regional parts distribution and is expected to be opened early this year.

“Tesla’s commitment to Fox Hill Business Park in Greenville County is a testament to the continued strength of our company’s partnership with Tesla and to the indisputable drivers that make the park and the Upstate a force in the logistics world,” says Brian Sudler, Principal at The Sudler Companies.

The firm also adds that Tesla plans to open the facility in Fox Hill Business Park Building 3, a warehouse with a total of 251,100 square feet. You can see an aerial rendering of the site below, depicting Building 3 alongside the business park’s other facilities.

“Access to world-class labor, a friendly business environment, quality of life and proximity to more than 90 million people within one day’s drive combine to make Greenville County the vital and dynamic area it is known to be,” Sudler added.

Tesla also operates a distribution center in Lathrop, California, near its Megapack factory. On Friday, Tesla also broke ground on expansions to its Gigafactory Nevada, a project that was announced roughly a year ago.

Currently, Tesla has two positions in Greenville, South Carolina, listed on its careers page: a Facilities Site Technician for the Parts Distribution Center and a Process Engineer. In addition to those two, the automaker also lists job openings in Columbia, South Carolina, for a Customer Experience Manager, Mobile Service Technicians, and a Mobile Service Advisor.

WYFF4 also points out that Tesla shared a job listing for a Training Leader to help train workers at the new distribution center, though the role can no longer be seen on the careers page as of writing.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla opening new distribution center in South Carolina