One of Tesla’s engineers at the helm of the Dojo AI supercomputer program has announced his departure, coming as the latest shift in the company’s high-level management shifts in recent weeks.

In a post on LinkedIn on Saturday, Dojo Fabric Lead Eric Quinnell announced that he would be leaving Tesla, after just under four years since he first started with the company. Quinnell noted in the post that it is “with a heavy heart” that he says goodbye to the company, along with posting a funny mad libs-style “farewell email” that he says others are welcome to use too.

During his time at Tesla, the engineer worked both on the fabric for the Dojo supercomputer and on the Tesla Transport Protocol over Ethernet (TTPoE), which the company officially made open-source just a month ago.

Quinnell says he is leaving to work at Tranium after the four-year stint. He also had previous experience working at Samsung’s R&D Center in Austin for over six years, AMD for over six years, and the firm Arm for just over a year before coming to Tesla.

The news also comes as Tesla has recently made a few promotions, and as a few other high-level managers and executives have departed throughout this year.

Last week, Tesla promoted former Autopilot Direector Ashok Elluswamy to the role of VP of AI software. Just a day later, Tesla also promoted Milan Kovic to VP of the Optimus humanoid robot program, after being the Director of Autopilot Software Engineering, and it bumped Omead Afshar up to the position of Senior VP of Sales and Manufacturing.

Tesla has also faced a few other high-profile departures this year, most recently including that of VP of Finance and Business Operations Sreela Venkataratnam, who left in August after 11 years. In May, Tesla lost Giga Texas Manufacturing Director Renjue Zhu after five years.

Perhaps most notably, Tesla saw SVP of Powertrain and Energy Engineering Drew Baglino leave in April after 18 years, as followed by VP of Public Policy Rohan Patel, who left after eight years.

