Tesla’s Model Y accounted for a third of all EVs sold in the U.S. in 2023

New data shows that the Tesla Model Y made up a third of all electric vehicle (EV) sales in the U.S. last year, with the Model 3 not far behind.

Tesla is estimated to have sold 394,497 Model Y units in 2023, representing 33.2 percent of all EVs sold in the U.S. last year, as detailed in the Q4 EV sales report shared by Kelley Blue Book and parent company Cox Automotive on Monday. The news comes amidst a record-breaking year for EV sales overall, in which there were nearly 1.2 million (1,189,051) units sold in total.

The Model Y figure also represents a 56.6 percent jump in the model’s sales year over year, while Tesla remains the dominant EV market leader in the U.S. Tesla’s Model 3 sedan followed with the second most units sold, delivering 220,910 units throughout 2023 for 18.6 percent of the overall segment share. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model S and X sold 16,466 and 23,015 units, respectively.

No other EVs on the list broke the 100,000 units mark, with the next best-seller being combined numbers for the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV, which amounted to 62,045 for a 5.2 percent segment share.

Tesla also dominated the total EV sales by brand, capturing 55.1 percent of the overall EV market with a total of 654,888 units sold. This marked a 25.4 percent increase year over year from Tesla’s 522,388 sold in 2022. While 2023 did mark a drop from the 65 percent share Tesla held the year prior, the data shows that the automaker is still holding strong amidst an increasingly competitive market—and with more options than ever.

The next closest competing OEM was Ford, with just 72,608 total EV deliveries for a segment share of 6.1 percent. Ford sales were led by the Mustang Mach-E, of which the automaker sold 40,771 units, while the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit sold 24,165 and 7,672 units, respectively.

You can see the full EV sales report for year-to-date and Q4 2023 numbers from Kelley Blue Book here.

The news also comes as Tesla has launched its upgraded Model 3 in North America late Tuesday night after launching the redesigned sedan in several other markets last year. Tesla also reached a high in overall U.S. market share regardless of powertrain, capturing, interestingly enough, 4.20 percent of the overall market. Additionally, the EV maker’s U.S. market share outpaced companies like Volkswagen, Subaru, BMW and several others in overall sales.

