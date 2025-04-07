Tesla’s ecological paradise near Giga Texas moves forward with detailed plans submitted to Travis County.

Tesla’s sprawling outdoor space, long teased by CEO Elon Musk, will have walking and biking trails, a riverfront boardwalk, fishing areas, a playground, and an orchard. According to the Travis County report obtained by Bloomberg, Tesla’s ecological paradise near Giga Texas will also have a sports complex with tennis courts, a baseball field, and a soccer pitch.

As per the Travis County submission, Tesla’s riverfront eco-park is estimated to benefit roughly 20,000 households in the area, weaving Tesla’s presence deeper into the local community. Tesla’s $5 billion-plus investment in Gigafactory Texas has already outpaced job creation goals, employing 21,191 workers in 2024—about half of whom call the county home. Tesla rolls out latest Safety Score update—Here’s what’s new

However, not everyone is sold on Tesla’s vision for its ecological paradise. Austin environmental advocate Paul DiFiore, who reviewed earlier 2022 drafts, noted a shift in focus.

“The expectation of significant acreage of restoration or ‘ecological uplift’ at various places on the property appears to be gone, in favor of recreation opportunities along the riverfront, which provide far less conservation value. And with basically no community input or engagement along the way,” DiFiore said

Despite the critique, Tesla’s eco-park underscores its efforts toward community-focused projects. The initiative could set a new benchmark for corporate-backed public spaces as Giga Texas expands, even as it navigates local skepticism.

The City of Austin approved Tesla’s ecological paradise for Giga Texas in October 2022. At the time, Musk noted that work on Tesla’s eco-park would not start until Giga Texas was financially “on its feet.”