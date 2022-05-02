Elon Musk NFT created to commemorate his aide to Ukraine during war

By

The Meta History: Museum of War has raised $850,000 so far from NFT-artworks to support Ukraine during the war. The NFT artwork included one special piece dedicated to the aid Elon Musk has provided the country during this turbulent time.

Mykhailo Fedorov — the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation — shared a picture of the artwork via Twitter. Fedorov thanked Meta History for its contribution. He also noted that “some things are beyond money like sincere help.” He referred to the help Elon Musk has provided Ukraine via his companies. Through SpaceX, he provided much-needed internet service thanks to Starlink.

258 ETH raised by @Meta_History_UA w/NFTs. But some things are beyond money like sincere help. @elonmusk is a great supporter of @ukraine & the team made a special NFT to keep the memory of it forever. From the heart of 🇺🇦 to sunny Texas, thank you Elon! Drop me your ETH address. pic.twitter.com/HXuj0MfXNE — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) April 29, 2022

Tesla has also supported Ukraine by offering free Supercharger services to neighboring countries, like Poland, Slovakia, and Hungry, helping refugees escape the war zone.

Just recently, Tesla Powerwalls were used to power two ambulant clinics in Ukraine. Ambulant clinics provide ambulatory care or outpatient medical services, including doctor consultations, treatment, intervention, and rehabilitation. Ambulant clinics may include offices for physicians and other healthcare professionals, surgical centers, specialty clinics, and urgent care clinics.

According to Fedorov, the Tesla Powerwall will be used in ambulant clinics located in Irpin and Borodyanka. Ukrainians reclaimed Irpin in early April, and people have started rebuilding their homes. Pictures from The New York Post revealed the devastating destruction the Ukraine-Russian War has caused the city.

Borodyanka is also striving to rebuild after fierce fighting broke out in the area. It was also liberated in early April. Foreign reporters visited Borodyanka to document the catastrophic desolation Russian troops left behind.

