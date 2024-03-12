Tesla CEO Elon Musk to visit Giga Berlin this week: report

By

A recent report from Germany has claimed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would be paying a visit to Giga Berlin-Brandenburg this Wednesday. Musk will reportedly also meet with officials during his visit.

Citing information reportedly gathered from corporate circles, Table Media Berlin noted that Musk would be traveling directly from BER Airport to Grünheide when he arrives in Germany. The Tesla CEO would reportedly meet with Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke and Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach.

Musk will reportedly not just meet with officials in his reported visit. He would also be visiting Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, which recently got its power back. Musk’s reported visit would likely be appreciated by the facility’s workforce. A significant number of Giga Berlin employees, after all, held a demonstration in support of Tesla during the weekend.

Giga Berlin-Brandenburg was forced to shut down its Model Y production last week after an alleged arson attack that was claimed by the “Vulcan Group,” which is strongly anti-Tesla. In a letter that was posted on kontrapolis.info, the Vulcan Group noted that it sabotaged Giga Berlin due to a variety of reasons.

“We sabotaged Tesla today because Tesla in Grünau eats up earth, resources, people, labor and spits out 6,000 SUVs, killing machines and monster trucks per week. Our gift for March 8th is to shut down Tesla. Because the complete destruction of the Gigafactory and with it the sawing off of ‘technofascists’ like Elend (Elon) Musk are a step on the path to liberation from patriarchy,” the group wrote in its letter.

Elon Musk, for his part, strongly criticized the group behind the alleged arson attack against Giga Berlin. In a post on X, the Tesla CEO noted that the group behind the attack are completely off-base. “These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they’re puppets of those who don’t have good environmental goals. Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm,” Musk wrote.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk to visit Giga Berlin this week: report