Tesla software update includes one-time charge limit, adaptive high beams

Tesla has started rolling out its latest software update, featuring a new one-time charge limit feature, as well as support for adaptive high beams in some regions.
Software update 2024.8 has started rolling out to Tesla vehicles, featuring the new one-time charge feature, as well as European support for adaptive high beams on redesigned Model S and Model X vehicles and Model Y and legacy Model 3 units, which we recently reported about (via Not a Tesla App).
While the updated high beams are currently only rolling out in Europe, Tesla is also working on deploying the feature in the U.S. in time. Tesla Head of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy also pointed to the feature rolling out on Monday, noting that “more regions and features” would follow.
We just started rolling this out to older hardware capable 3/Y/S/X cars in Europe with 2024.8 – great work by the teams to get this going and approved! More regions and features to follow as we get necessary certifications.
— Lars (@larsmoravy) March 11, 2024
With adaptive high beams, headlights will detect other road users, such as drivers and cyclists, and automatically adjust the high beams to reduce glare for them. The release notes also point out that by selectively dimming individual pixels of the headlights, the high beams will stay on more often for greater nighttime visibility, while adjusting for those outside the vehicle.
In addition, drivers can toggle the new headlight feature from the vehicle’s Lights menu, under the Adaptive High Beams setting.
Now, drivers can also select the one-time charge limit option when preparing to take a road trip. When increasing the normal charge limit above the daily driving recommendation, Tesla vehicles will now present the option for a one-time charge limit. After the trip, the vehicle will automatically revert back to the previous daily charge limit.
The adaptive headlights feature was also included with the upgraded Model 3 that Tesla launched in Europe and other markets last year, later launching the refreshed vehicle in North America in January.
