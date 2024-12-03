By

Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm was recently asked if she could bridge the relationship between Elon Musk and the Australian Government.

On December 2, 2024, The Australian Government announced a strategic review of the country’s research and development (R&D) performance to improve its economic growth. Tesla Chair Robyn Denholm will be leading the panel conducting the strategic review.

During a press conference about the strategic review, a journalist asked if she would act as a bridge between Elon Musk and the Australian Government. Dialogue from the conference can be seen below.

Elon Musk & Australia’s Social Media Ban

There has been some friction between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Australian Government recently due to the country’s recent social media ban. Last month, Australia’s parliament passed a law banning children under 16 years old from social media platforms.

The ban requires tech companies to take ‘reasonable steps’ to prevent children under 16 years old from using their social media services. It will affect companies like Facebook, TikTok, and Musk’s X platform. If the tech companies don’t comply, they will face a fine of around $32 million.

Elon Musk shared his thoughts on Australia’s social media ban, which US news outlets have interpreted as the Tesla CEO criticizing the Australian Government.

“Seems like a backdoor way to control access to the internet by all Australians,” Musk commented on X.

Seems like a backdoor way to control access to the Internet by all Australians https://t.co/694yCzWOaB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2024

