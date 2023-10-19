Tesla Energy is becoming the company’s highest margin business: Elon Musk

By

Tesla Energy turned out to be the dark horse of the company’s third-quarter results. CEO Elon Musk even noted during the Q3 2023 earnings call that Tesla’s battery storage business is becoming one of the company’s most profitable divisions.

The Q3 2023 Update Letter revealed that Tesla’s battery storage deployments increased by 90% year-over-year to 4.0 GWh. This represented the highest quarterly deployment of battery storage systems to date. Tesla noted that this growth was made possible in no small part due to the ramp of the Megafactory in Lathrop, California. The facility produces the Megapack battery.

This milestone was reiterated by Musk during the Q3 2023 earnings call. During his opening remarks, the CEO specifically pointed out that Tesla Energy is a part of the company’s business that is steadily showing more and more strength — so much so that it is becoming Tesla’s highest-margin business.

“Regarding energy storage, we deployed 4 GWh of energy storage products in Q3. And as this business grows, the Energy division is becoming our highest-margin business. Energy and service now contribute over half a billion to quarterly profit,” Musk said.

While Musk has shown a tendency to become overly optimistic about initiatives like Full Self Driving and Autopilot, his comments about Tesla Energy becoming a high-margin business make perfect sense. Tesla’s Energy Storage devices, after all, are far simpler to design and produce than the company’s electric vehicles. Thus, they are likely easier to ramp.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja provided additional insights about the growth of Tesla Energy during the third quarter. He mentioned that the business’ growth is largely due to the Megapack’s ramp. Such statements make sense considering the constant stream of Megapacks being spotted during drone flyovers of the Lathrop Megafactory.

“Our other businesses are becoming more prominent on a stand-alone basis, with the Energy business leading the charge primarily from the growth in Megapack deployments. Our services and other businesses, on a year-on-year basis, also continued to show positive momentum as we benefit from our growing fleet,” Taneja said.

Check out our coverage of Tesla’s Q3 2023 Update Letter here.

Check out our Live Blog, which contains our live coverage of the event, here.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Energy is becoming the company’s highest margin business: Elon Musk