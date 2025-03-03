News
Tesla partners up to expand Virtual Power Plant program in Texas
More Tesla Powerwall customers are coming to the distributed battery program in South-Central Texas.
Tesla is a part of a new energy partnership in Texas set to help expand the company’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program in the state, as announced by one energy provider this week.
In a press release on Monday, the Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEC) announced a partnership with Tesla and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to participate in a utility-scale VPP pilot program. Dubbed the Aggregated Distributed Energy Resource (ADER), the pilot will utilize Tesla’s Powerwall home battery systems to create a distributed “battery” across owners, in order to help stabilize the grid and provide backup power in times of peak demand.
GVEC says the early ADER program has already registered around 17 MW of generation from Tesla’s Powerwall customers, and the utility provider’s Board President Gary Birdwell highlights how important the subject of energy storage is in today’s climate.
Tesla Energy’s Powerwall home battery is super underrated, and it has so much potential in areas that are typically affected by power outages.
“Consumer generated energy is quickly becoming an important resource for the Texas wholesale electricity market,” Birdwell said in a statement. “Cooperation between GVEC and Tesla, two prominent market participants, uniting to utilize their strengths for the common goal of building stability and resiliency of the grid is a strategic move.”
Through Tesla’s VPP programs, such as this one, Powerwall owners can essentially sell generated and stored electricity back to the grid when demand is high or the grid is facing outages. GVEC does this through what it calls the Peak-Time Payback (PTP) program, offering mutual support for customers and ERCOT grid operators.
The group describes itself as a cooperative group providing electricity and electrician services, solar and energy storage, internet, air conditioning and heating to over 130,000 customers in South-Central Texas across Cuero, Gonzales, La Vernia, Schertz and Seguin. GVEC says it officially became a certified Tesla battery installer in the region in 2019, adding that Powerwall installations have continued to increase in the years since.
“Tesla has been a major player in the ADER pilot program since its inception. They are a highly visible company with the capabilities and expertise to meet the robust participation requirements,” says Darren Schauer, GVEC General Manager and CEO. “As an additional benefit, GVEC has the ability to offer ancillary services directly onto the market. This means GVEC Powerwall members can now support the needs of the Texas grid while also creating a new revenue stream to reinforce the long-term financial strength of their member-owned cooperative.”
As of Q3 2024, Tesla said it had over 100,000 Powerwalls participating in its VPP programs globally, and the company also started rolling out its next-gen Powerwall 3 in markets around the world throughout last year. Along with Texas, Tesla currently has U.S. VPP programs being run or piloted in Northern and Southern California, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico and elsewhere, not to mention those in other multiple countries.
In November, Tesla’s team at Gigafactory Nevada also celebrated building over 1,000 Powerwall units in a single day. Months earlier in August, Giga Nevada crews reached a milestone of building 500 Powerwalls in one shift, as the company continues to ramp up production of the home-scale batteries.
Meanwhile, Tesla Energy’s portfolio is also backed by the Megapack grid-scale batteries, which have also been deployed worldwide. The company currently produces Megapacks at a factory in Lathrop, California, where it has been ramping production since launching in 2022, as well as a new facility in Shanghai, China, which went online last month. Tesla has also alluded to plans for a third “Megafactory,” though it has yet to disclose where it will be built.
News
Tesla starts Model Y ‘Launch Edition’ deliveries in the U.S.
The Texas-produced Model Y refresh is going out to customers in Tesla’s headquartering country.
Tesla has officially begun delivering its refreshed Model Y “Launch Edition” in the U.S., as highlighted by some of the first customers to take delivery over the weekend.
X user Jim Koehler shared photos and a few details from his time taking delivery of the new Model Y in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday. As can be seen in the photos, Koehler took delivery of a Stealth Grey Launch Series unit, and an additional thread in the Tesla Motors Club forum highlights a few other details about his experience.
Koehler says he placed an order for the vehicle on January 23, and by February 11 his estimated delivery was set for between February 19 and March 19. As of Saturday, however, that had been updated to between March 1 and March 8, and Koehler officially picked the so-called Model Y “Juniper” up on Saturday.
He also has a 2024 Model 3 Performance, which you can see beside the Model Y in a photo below.
Tesla’s refreshed Model Y was also spotted in the parking lot of Palisades in Tahoe, California over the weekend, as highlighted in a thread on Reddit. It’s not clear at this time whether the unit was a customer delivery, or an employee vehicle, though it can be seen in white below, parked amidst a snowy landscape.
The news of first U.S. deliveries comes a few days after Tesla China transitioned from selling the Model Y “Launch Edition” to a regular version of the recently refreshed vehicle in China, where initial deliveries began last week. There, the Launch Edition primarily included bonus warranty miles, and the regular Model Y was launched at the same price.
At the time of writing, Tesla’s order configurator in the U.S. is still showing the Launch Series version, which includes special badges on the liftgate, puddle light, center console and doorsill, along with Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD), and interior upgrades like a vegan suede trim and premium floor mats.
Tesla has also been accelerating production of the upgraded Model Y at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, with drone footage from a few weeks ago showing massive fleets of the SUV in the outbound lot.
News
Tesla stock rises despite potential decline in deliveries
Morgan Stanley & Wedbush stay bullish on $TSLA, betting big on Tesla’s AI & robotaxi business. Could the EV maker hit a $2T valuation?
Tesla stock is on the rise again despite a few analyst’s predictions of a decline in the company’s Full Year 2025 (FY 2025) deliveries. Tesla’s robotaxi business and AI development arm keep analysts hopeful about the company’s future.
Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas recently reinstated Tesla as the investment bank’s “Top Pick” in US Auto. The announcement boosted TSLA’s share price, which is currently at $292.98–as of this writing.
“TSLA shares are down 30%YTD on a clear buyers’ strike. We reinstate Tesla as our ‘Top Pick’ in US Autos with >50% upside to our $430 price target. Bull Case $800. TSLA FY25 deliveries could potentially decline YoY (year-over-year), creating an attractive entry point to our preferred embodies AI name,” wrote Jonas in a recent note.
Like Jonas, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives remains bullish about Tesla. In a recent note, Ives set a price target of $550 per share for TSLA. The Wedbush analysts believe critics’ concerns about Musk’s involvement in the US government, particularly DOGE, are overblown. Ives argues that Tesla has a competent management team, and Musk has proven that he has an uncanny ability to juggle multiple tasks across different industries.
Ives and Jonas predict that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature and robotaxi business will drive the company’s future growth. Ives forecasts that Tesla’s focus on AI development could bring the company’s valuation up to $2 trillion.
The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.
News
Tesla Cybertruck revisits Australia with the new Model Y Juniper
The new Model Y Juniper RWD is SOLD OUT in Australia! Catch it alongside the Cybertruck at the “Everything Electric” show in Sydney.
The Tesla Cybertruck is revisiting Australia with the new 2025 Model Y Juniper.
The 2025 Model Y Juniper rear-wheel drive (RWD) will debut this weekend in Australia at the “Everything Electric” show in Sydney. Alongside the new Model Y will be the Tesla Cybertruck, which visited Australia and New Zealand last year.
The Tesla Cybertruck and Juniper’s appearance in Sydney will likely add to all the buzz surrounding Tesla leading up to the new Model Y’s customer deliveries in May 2025. The 2025 Tesla Model Y has been a hit Down Under, particularly the RWD model.
The Tesla Model Y Juniper RWD Launch Edition model is sold out in Australia, according to the company’s configuration page. The launch edition Model Ys included exclusive perks, like a rear liftgate puddle light, illuminated door sill plates, a complimentary premium paint option, and enhanced interior features. A few Tesla Model Y Long Range all-wheel drive (AWD) variants are still available for purchase.
The Tesla Cybertruck and Model Y will be displayed at the Sydney Showground from Friday, March 7, to Sunday, March 9, 2025.
The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.
