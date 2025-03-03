Tesla partners up to expand Virtual Power Plant program in Texas

Tesla is a part of a new energy partnership in Texas set to help expand the company’s Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program in the state, as announced by one energy provider this week.

In a press release on Monday, the Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative (GVEC) announced a partnership with Tesla and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to participate in a utility-scale VPP pilot program. Dubbed the Aggregated Distributed Energy Resource (ADER), the pilot will utilize Tesla’s Powerwall home battery systems to create a distributed “battery” across owners, in order to help stabilize the grid and provide backup power in times of peak demand.

GVEC says the early ADER program has already registered around 17 MW of generation from Tesla’s Powerwall customers, and the utility provider’s Board President Gary Birdwell highlights how important the subject of energy storage is in today’s climate.

Tesla Energy’s Powerwall home battery is super underrated, and it has so much potential in areas that are typically affected by power outages. Storm Watch alone will save lives.🌩️🏡🔋pic.twitter.com/9uVGTUXQol — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) February 18, 2025 Advertisement

“Consumer generated energy is quickly becoming an important resource for the Texas wholesale electricity market,” Birdwell said in a statement. “Cooperation between GVEC and Tesla, two prominent market participants, uniting to utilize their strengths for the common goal of building stability and resiliency of the grid is a strategic move.”

Through Tesla’s VPP programs, such as this one, Powerwall owners can essentially sell generated and stored electricity back to the grid when demand is high or the grid is facing outages. GVEC does this through what it calls the Peak-Time Payback (PTP) program, offering mutual support for customers and ERCOT grid operators.

The group describes itself as a cooperative group providing electricity and electrician services, solar and energy storage, internet, air conditioning and heating to over 130,000 customers in South-Central Texas across Cuero, Gonzales, La Vernia, Schertz and Seguin. GVEC says it officially became a certified Tesla battery installer in the region in 2019, adding that Powerwall installations have continued to increase in the years since.

“Tesla has been a major player in the ADER pilot program since its inception. They are a highly visible company with the capabilities and expertise to meet the robust participation requirements,” says Darren Schauer, GVEC General Manager and CEO. “As an additional benefit, GVEC has the ability to offer ancillary services directly onto the market. This means GVEC Powerwall members can now support the needs of the Texas grid while also creating a new revenue stream to reinforce the long-term financial strength of their member-owned cooperative.”

Advertisement

READ MORE ON TESLA’S VIRTUAL POWER PLANTS: Tesla invites LADWP customers to join its Virtual Power Plant

As of Q3 2024, Tesla said it had over 100,000 Powerwalls participating in its VPP programs globally, and the company also started rolling out its next-gen Powerwall 3 in markets around the world throughout last year. Along with Texas, Tesla currently has U.S. VPP programs being run or piloted in Northern and Southern California, Massachusetts, Puerto Rico and elsewhere, not to mention those in other multiple countries.

In November, Tesla’s team at Gigafactory Nevada also celebrated building over 1,000 Powerwall units in a single day. Months earlier in August, Giga Nevada crews reached a milestone of building 500 Powerwalls in one shift, as the company continues to ramp up production of the home-scale batteries.

Meanwhile, Tesla Energy’s portfolio is also backed by the Megapack grid-scale batteries, which have also been deployed worldwide. The company currently produces Megapacks at a factory in Lathrop, California, where it has been ramping production since launching in 2022, as well as a new facility in Shanghai, China, which went online last month. Tesla has also alluded to plans for a third “Megafactory,” though it has yet to disclose where it will be built.