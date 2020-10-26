Tesla reveals plans for its fifth Gigafactory, but it won’t be in India

Tesla has revealed that its next Gigafactory and battery cell production facility will likely be located in the United States, according to the company’s 10-Q document that was released for the third quarter.

A Form 10-Q is a quarterly report that is mandated by the United States SEC and generally requires companies to disclose information regarding its financial situation. Tesla uses the form to show where its revenue comes from and also offers some small tidbits of future plans within the document.

According to the company’s Q3 10-Q Form for 2020, under the subheading of “Management Opportunities, Challenges, and Risks,” Tesla outlines its current production lines at each of its four currently-owned facilities.

In the table that breaks down the production processes of each facility, a final Production Location is listed as “U.S. Location(s) TBD,” indicating that the next production facility will be located in the country where the company is headquartered. The two vehicles that are listed for production at the unannounced facility are the Semi and the Roadster, and the status states that Tesla’s plans are currently “in development.”

Credit: Tesla

Interestingly, CEO Elon Musk stated in early August that a third production facility in the United States was “very likely” during an interview with Jason Stein of Automotive News.

“I think at some point there will be a third Gigafactory. I’d imagine it would be up in the Northeast,” Musk said. “There’s a mass amount of stuff to do. But, do I think, at some point, we will have a third plant located in North America? I think that’s very likely.

Musk added that it would probably begin construction in four to five years, but added that it was not a concrete plan.

Recent speculation has resulted in many enthusiasts expecting Tesla to use its next Gigafactory to enter the Indian automotive market. However, it seems that the next location will undoubtedly be located within the United States.

One of Tesla’s main reasons for building Giga Texas was because the location is centrally-placed within the United States. The mass-market Model 3 and Model Y both experience overwhelming amounts of demand, and customers on the East Coast are still receiving their cars from the Fremont factory in Northern California. This increases wait and delivery times for owners and customers on the opposite side of the United States.

An East Coast factory seems to be most logical, according to Musk. If all three sections of the country had their own production facility, it would surely cut down on wait times for delivery. It would also add to Tesla’s growing manufacturing efforts in the United States alone.

Outside of the U.S., Tesla is still working on the Model Y facility and ramping up production of the Model 3 in Shanghai. In Germany, the first builds of what will be Giga Berlin are being completed as well.

It is no secret that the United States has been the most robust market for Tesla currently. Keeping up with demand and alleviating extensive wait times for vehicle deliveries is key to Tesla’s overall growth. “Moreover, we must meet ambitious technological targets with our plans for battery cells as well as for iterative manufacturing and design improvements for our vehicles with each new factory,” Tesla said in the form.