Tesla making first steps to launch business in Chile

Tesla is taking the first steps to launch its business in Chile.

Tesla has reportedly registered its name with the government, and it was published on September 28 with its intentions in the country being “the import, export, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, especially electric vehicles.”

In October, Teslarati reported that Tesla had already published several new job positions in the country, including a Country General Manager, a Tesla Sales Advisor, and Service Technicians.

All of the positions were situated in Santiago and the city’s Metropolitan Region.

According to Reuters, Tesla also registered energy generation and storage of electricity in Chile.

This would be Tesla’s first direct operation on the continent and would be a major switch up from what we’ve been prospecting for the company’s next move in terms of business expansion.

Although Tesla announced a new Gigafactory location earlier this year, the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk said that there was the potential for another reveal by the end of 2023.

“We will probably pick another location towards the end of this year,” Musk said in May.

Because Tesla has two Gigafactories in the Eastern Hemisphere and two in the Western Hemisphere, there is the possibility that it could expand operations to South America to round out its presence further. It would be the fourth continent for Tesla to have a production facility in, joining North America, Europe, and Asia.

There have also been rumors of Tesla announcing a property in France, India, Indonesia, Canada, and South Korea.

Tesla has not confirmed the decision to build a Gigafactory in Chile, but it could be looking to expand operations there, and it would be an interesting addition to the lineup of production plants.

