Massive Tesla fleet sighted in Port of Zeebrugge for Europe’s apparent quarter-end push

A recent video from the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium has provided a hint at Tesla’s plans to deliver as many vehicles as it can to customers in the European region this month. The minute-long video, which showed a good view of the port, featured a massive fleet of Tesla Model 3s that extended practically as far as the eye can see.

The video was taken earlier this week, and it was eventually shared on social media platforms such as Facebook. The exact number of Teslas in the Port of Zeebrugge when the video was taken has not been shared online, though considering the sheer size of the Model 3 fleet, it would not be surprising if the electric sedans numbered by the thousands.

This was Port of Zeebrugge this morning morning Source FB@mortenlund89 pic.twitter.com/R68u1XHjL7 — FalconU (@UlricDabe) June 8, 2021

Interestingly enough, Tesla China’s May results from the Chinese Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed that the EV maker exported 11,527 Model 3s that were made in Gigafactory Shanghai to foreign territories last month. A significant number of these vehicles were sent to Europe, and some may already be part of the massive Tesla fleet that was filmed in the Port of Zeebrugge.

It’s not just Europe that is currently receiving large numbers of Model 3s, however. Videos from Australia also hint that batches of the all-electric sedan have arrived Down Under. One of these videos, which was posted on Twitter a few days ago, featured hundreds of Model 3s in Port Kembla in New South Wales, Australia.

Australia loves Tesla. Hella demand. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/iJZCOehrdf — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 4, 2021

Tesla is currently in the final month of 2021’s second quarter. And in true Tesla fashion, the EV maker seems determined to deliver as many vehicles as possible to customers. Considering the number of Model 3s in the Port of Zeebrugge and Port Kembla, Tesla’s delivery team in Europe and Australia would likely be extremely busy in the coming weeks.

Despite challenges with its supply chain, Tesla has been quite impressive with its vehicle deliveries this year so far. In the first quarter alone, Tesla produced over 180,000 vehicles and delivered 184,800 across the globe, and that’s without any Model S and Model X being manufactured. This Q2, Tesla will include its first batch of Model S Plaid units, which would likely provide the company some boost in its overall deliveries.

