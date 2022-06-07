Tesla FSD Beta program adds more members with 95 safety score

By

New members are joining Tesla’s FSD Beta Program as the company lowers the required safety score to 95+.

Tesla started adding to its FSD Beta Program on Monday, June 6. A few Tesla owners who received a 95 safety score shared their excitement about getting into the program on Twitter.

Just got notified for FSD Beta on June 6th, 2022 🎯 – I only have a 95 safety score!! There's hope for everyone lol 🙏🏻 @teslascope @DirtyTesLa @teslaownersSV #FSDBeta pic.twitter.com/yVwRe7oofj — ImGlitch (@imGlitchReal) June 6, 2022

Last month, Elon Musk forecasted that Tesla would lower its required safety score to join the Beta Program to 95+ if Update 10.12 was successful. FSD Beta v10.12 included improved creeping for visibility, increased safety turns, improved recall and geometric accuracy, and much more.

On Sunday, June 5, Elon Musk announced that FSD Beta 10.12.2 was expanding to 100,000 cars. He also noted that 10.13 would be able to handle roads without any map data.

In addition, Musk confirmed that Tesla vehicles would be able to navigate to a pin location, including in complex surface parking lots and hotel entrances. However, Teslas will have to rely on inertial measurement, wheel movement, and vision to navigate covered or underground parking lots where GPS signals are unavailable.

At the “All in Summit,” Musk stated that Tesla aims to expand its FSD Beta pool. Previously, 100,000 Tesla drivers participated in the Beta program. Tesla was thinking of increasing its pool of testers to 1 million by the end of 2022.

