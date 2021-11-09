Tesla’s “ecological paradise” in Giga Texas may be larger than expected

By

Tesla Giga Texas might be getting bigger already before even starting Model Y production. Recent documents came to light hinting that Tesla has added more acres of land near the Gigafactory Texas complex.

According to property records from Travis County, Jared Birchall, who is closely associated with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is now listed as the manager of Horse Ranch LLC. Birchall is the CEO of Neuralink and manages Musk’s family office. He also sits on the Board of the Musk Foundation.

Tesla already claims 2,500 acres of land across the Colorado River from Giga Texas, where the company will soon start Model Y production and later, Cybertruck production. Public documents filed with the Travis County Clerk office revealed that Horse Ranch LLC purchased up to 620 acres of land from William D. McMorris Jr., Susan McMorris, and Barbara Gil in eastern Travis County, near Giga Texas’ expected “ecological paradise” area.

One document dated July 7, 2021, showed that Mr. McMorris Jr. transferred and assigned all of his rights, title, and interest as landlord of a cell tower lease within the purchased land to Horse Ranch LLC. As recent as October 05, the McMorris family and Gil’s filed a warranty deed granting and conveying undivided interest in and to four tracts of land in Travis County.

The McMorris family operates a horse riding facility called Rio Vista Farm on the purchased parcels of land, and it is still operational. A Memorandum filed in July states that the McMorris family has a five-year lease agreement with Horse Ranch LLC, starting on July 6, 2021 to July 5, 2026.

If Tesla Giga Texas included Horse Ranch LLC into its boundaries, its ecological paradise might expand. Last year, Elon Musk noted that the right side of Giga Texas would open to the public.

“It’s about 2,000 acres, and we’re going to make it a factory that is going to be stunning. It’s right on the Colorado River. So we’re actually going to have a boardwalk, where there’ll be a hiking/biking trail. It’s going to basically be an ecological paradise, birds in the trees, butterflies, fish in the stream, and it’ll be open to the public as well. So not closed and only Tesla,” Musk said.

Tesla Giga Texas Horse Ranch LLC by Maria Merano on Scribd

