First look at Tesla’s FSD Beta V9 with “mind of car” visuals in action

A few days ago, Elon Musk remarked that Tesla’s Full Self Driving Beta V9 update would be rolling out this Saturday, and it would include some cool new features. Among these is a “mind of car” view that would provide drivers and passengers a better idea of what a Tesla sees as it navigates on the road.

This update has now started rolling out to members of the Full Self-Driving Beta program, and true to form, a number of FSD Beta members have started sharing images and videos of the V9 update. A look a Tesla’s Release Notes for the new FSD Beta update shows that the company remains steadfast in its stance that members of the program should exercise caution while operating the advanced driver-assist system. Following are the release notes for Tesla’s FSD Beta V9.

Full Self-Driving (Beta)

Tesla FSD Beta V9 release notes. (Credit: Tesla Raj/Twitter)

Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled, your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

Tesla has also provided some notes about FSD Beta V9’s “mind of car” view.

Driving Visualization Improvements

Tesla FSD Beta V9 release notes. (Credit: Tesla Raj/Twitter)

The driving visualization has been improved to better support Full Self-Driving capabilities. When Full Self-driving is engaged, the instrument panel will display an expanded visualization to show additional surrounding information. The apps on the left and right side of the instrument panel will be temporarily dismissed and the driving speed, Autopilot availability, Autopilot set speed, and detected speed will move to the bottom of the instrument panel. To disable the Expanded Full Self-Driving Visualization, tap Controls > Autopilot.

Seemingly as a way to emphasize caution among FSD Beta users, Tesla highlighted that the Cabin Camera would now be used to monitor drivers’ attentiveness on the road.

Cabin Camera

Tesla FSD Beta V9 release notes. (Credit: Tesla Raj/Twitter)

The Cabin Camera above your rearview mirror can now determine driver inattentiveness and provide you with audible alerts, to remind you to keep your eyes on the road when Autopilot is engaged. Camera images do not leave the vehicle itself, which means the system cannot save or transmit information unless you enable data sharing. To change your data settings, tap Controls > Safety and Security > Data Sharing on your car’s touchscreen.

Initial impressions from members of the FSD Beta program about V9’s capacities have so far been positive. As mentioned by Tesla update tracker Teslascope, insights from members of the program point to a system that is significantly smoother and more confident than the FSD Beta’s previous iterations. These are but first impressions, of course, but considering how much excitement is surrounding the release of FSD Beta V9, it would not be surprising if more videos about the new vision-only system’s performance and capabilities would be shared over the weekend.

Check out FSD Beta V9 running in a Tesla Model 3 in the video below.

First drive @Tesla #FSDBeta9 visualization is super smooth. No more dots except for the driving path. Solid lines instead. pic.twitter.com/cHjMAbrx5V — Sofiaan Fraval (@Sofiaan) July 10, 2021

And here’s Tesla FSD Beta V9 running in a “Raven” Tesla Model S Performance.

