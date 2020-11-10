Tesla Giga Berlin engineer explains ’25 guns’ email address

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that ace engineers who were interested in working at the company’s Giga Berlin production facility should send their resumes to [email protected] However, Tesla fans everywhere were confused at the coded 25 Guns email address, wondering what it could mean.

It turns out that Tesla is attempting to assemble a team of 25 engineers to solve the most complicated and complex problems at the facility that will produce 500,000 cars a year initially.

A LinkedIn posting from Muthu S., the Infrastructure lead, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction at Gigafactory Berlin has revealed the 25 Guns email address’s meaning, which subliminally hinted toward a 25-person problem-solving superteam.

The posting stated:

“At Giga Berlin, we’re planning to kick off a special, 25-person engineering task force that will be deployed wherever the toughest problems are, reporting directly to Elon.

Only requirements are:

1. Proof of demonstrated, exceptional engineering talent

2. Being a great problem-solver / having an unconventional approach to problem-solving

3. Energized to make amazing things happen

If this is you, email your resume & list of exceptional engineering accomplishments to [email protected].”

Tesla Giga Berlin is set to become the electric automaker’s first European production plant, and the company expects to begin production in Summer 2021. However, plenty of work remains for Tesla to do at the facility ahead of its first production runs; one of the tasks is hiring the appropriate talent.

With a massive facility being built just outside of Berlin in a small town known as Brandenburg, Tesla is sure to encounter some problems on its quest to achieve a powerful EV manufacturing plant in Europe. Nevertheless, the company is preparing for the issues it will face by hiring 25 of the smartest, brightest, and most motivated individuals it can find.

Elon Musk has been vocal about his discontent for “smart people” going into Law and Finance instead of manufacturing. Tesla has always emphasized becoming the best automaker in terms of manufacturing and production, recognizing that, eventually, other car companies will catch up to Tesla in terms of EV quality. However, Musk has indicated that Tesla will be “head and shoulders” above everyone else in manufacturing.

Recruiting ace engineers for Giga Berlin! Will interview in person tomorrow on site. Send resume to [email protected] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2020

However, there are more than just manufacturing issues to address. Tesla also plans to revamp its paint program by implementing a “state-of-the-art” facility at Giga Berlin. Paint has been a weak point of Tesla in the past, and admittedly, there is undoubtedly room for improvement.

Construction at the facility is moving along quickly, and yesterday, Teslarati reported that the first photographs of inside the Drive Unit and Body-in-White facilities had been released. Tesla still plans to begin production next summer. Still, some reservation holders have reported that they have been contacted by the automaker ahead of time and were told to prepare for deliveries in Q1 or Q2.