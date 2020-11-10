Ford Mustang Mach-E’s first EPA estimates fall short of range expectations

Ford remains confident ahead of its Mustang Mach-E’s release, although EPA estimates revealed that the vehicle’s range fell short of the automaker’s initial projections.

Documents containing the all-electric vehicle’s range ratings from the EPA were obtained and released by Mach-E Forum user EVmodeler, which showed that Ford’s expected ratings were higher than what the Environmental Protection Agency found when testing the cars.

The All-Wheel-Drive Extended Range Battery option of the Ford Mustang Mach-E was expected to have 270 miles of range but will only have 250 miles of capability, falling 20 miles short. Meanwhile, the Rear-Wheel Drive Standard Range Battery is only capable of 288 miles, and not the 300 that Ford estimated for the pack before the EPA ratings.

Ford was attempting to join Tesla as the only automakers to release an electric vehicle capable of 300 miles of range. Still, it seems Tesla will remain the only car company to achieve this feat with several of its vehicles. However, 288 miles of all-electric range is still relatively impressive, considering Ford has no EVs on the market. Other automakers have produced electric models with significantly less range in their first attempts. For example, the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV only came with 238 miles of range in its first attempt. Less impressively, the BMW i3’s introductory model in 2013 only packed 124 miles of range, making stops at EV chargers a frequent occurrence.

Nevertheless, Ford is standing by its Mach-E, of course, and expects the EPA to release more favorable numbers shortly. A representative from the company spoke to Robb Report and stated, “We fully expect EPA-certified driving range estimates for the Mustang Mach-E will deliver the targets we have set. We will have more to share later this month.”

The Mach-E will begin deliveries within the coming weeks. Starting at $42,895 for its Select trim, the vehicle is the first part of Ford’s $3.2 billion plan to create, manufacture, and sell a series of all-electric cars within the next few years. In addition to the Mach-E, Ford plans to release an electric version of its F-150, which is the most popular pickup in the United States, and the E-Transit van, which will be unveiled on Thursday. Ford announced the investment of $100 million into its Kansas City Assembly Plant earlier today, which will provide the necessary infrastructure and employees to go through with its plan to transition to electrification within the coming years.