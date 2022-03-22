Elon Musk excited for Tesla Giga Berlin’s first deliveries, Federal Minister shows pride in factory

By

It’s just a few hours away until Tesla Giga Berlin’s first Model Y delivery event, and Elon Musk seems excited to get the ball rolling. The Tesla CEO has been tweeting about Tesla Giga Berlin and the Model Y delivery event recently.

“Excited to hand over the first production cars made by Giga Berlin-Brandenburg tomorrow!” Musk tweeted.

When Tesla Germany released the official schedule for its first delivery event, it noted that Elon Musk might make an appearance. Fortunately, Musk confirmed his attendance himself.

His presence during the event may not come as a surprise since Musk also attended Tesla Giga Shanghai’s first delivery event for the Model 3, where he delivered a surprising dance performance. As a reminder, Musk agreed to an encore to his performance during Giga Berlin’s grand opening ceremony. The Model Y delivery event seems like the perfect time to do it.

With Elon Musk ready to go, Tesla Giga Berlin seems fully prepared for the event. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) will also attend the opening ceremony.

Many German politicians seem to take pride in Tesla Giga Berlin. Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing recently shared his views on the Model Y delivery event, too, saying that it was a significant milestone for the future of Tesla’s factory in Germany. The opening of the Tesla plant in Brandenburg shows that Germany is the most automotive location in Europe,” Wissing told WirtschaftsWoche.

The President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Hildegard Müller echoed Wissing’s words and encouraged German car manufacturers not to “hide” from Tesla. The President of the VDA also noted that Germany’s investments in the research and development of the EV car industry would make the transition from fossil fuel to electric a success story and help set vehicle standards internationally.

“The fact that Tesla chose Grünheide shows how attractive the German automotive industry is,” said Müller. “Germany is the automotive innovation driver for the world.”

