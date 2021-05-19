Tesla Giga Berlin’s final assembly line takes shape after new approval

By

Tesla Giga Berlin’s final assembly line is taking shape after the Brandenburg local government gave the automaker preliminary approval to begin installing “machines and aggregates (among other things for the assembly of interior fittings, cockpit, merging of chassis, engine) in the final assembly.”

The Brandenburg Ministry of Agriculture, Environment, and Climate Protection announced earlier today (via @gigafactory_4) that it has granted Tesla preliminary approval to install machines that will put the final aspects of vehicles together. Known as final assembly, this is where vehicles take their final shape. The car’s shape is put together, and the final touches, including interior elements and engines, are installed into the chassis. This is the final step before the vehicles are inspected and approved to be delivered to customers.

#LfU #Brandenburg hat heute heute die Zulassung des vorzeitigen Beginns für den Einbau von Maschinen & Aggregaten (u.a. zur Montage von Inneneinrichtungen, Cockpit, Zusammenführung von Fahrwerk, Motor) in der Endmontage bei #Tesla #GigaBerlin erteilt. pic.twitter.com/VzR16bRdjZ — MLUK Brandenburg (@MLUKBrandenburg) May 19, 2021

“LFU Brandenburg today granted the approval of the early start for the installation of machines & aggregates (e.g., for the assembly of interior fittings, cockpit, merging of chassis, engine) in the final assembly at Tesla Giga Berlin.”

Documents of the preliminary approval indicated that Tesla will be able to install machinery that relates to Trim, Chassis-Marriage, Final, End of Lind Testing, Glazing Line, Door Line, and Repairs.

Here you can read the content of the 13. preliminary approval for #GigaBerlin in german.https://t.co/UM2scFTxOW pic.twitter.com/B2f1muI1ic — Giga Berlin / Gigafactory 4 (@gigafactory_4) May 19, 2021

Tesla plans to refine its manufacturing processes at the German plant to be the most accurate in its history. CEO Elon Musk commented yesterday that Tesla would be utilizing “microns not millimeters” as a guideline for the Model Y’s manufacturing, aiming to make the next-generation version of the vehicle the most precise yet.

The installation of the machinery into the plant gives the impression that production testing phases could begin soon. In Texas at Tesla’s Giga Texas facility, the company recently started testing the Giga Press, its massive casting machine that builds a single-piece casting of the Model Y’s rear chassis. Not only does the use of this massive machine help with production efficiency, but also with product rigidity and quality. It removed 69 parts, making the rear casting of the Model Y a single piece.

Tesla stated that it plans to begin limited production at Giga Berlin in late 2021. After Elon Musk visited the factory this week, he commented that he wished there was less bureaucracy in the approval process, but he still plans on production starting at the tail end of the year. Other local officials, like Brandenburg Economic Minister Jörg Steinbach, believe the production could begin soon. Steinbach has said on several occasions, including during an exclusive interview with Teslarati, that he expects the plant to get rolling in late-Summer or early-Autumn. With the approval for equipment to be installed in the plant, there is certainly an argument that Tesla could begin before the end of the year.

