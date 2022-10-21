By

Tesla is looking to introduce front and back megacasts and structural battery packs in vehicles produced in Giga Berlin before the end of the year.

Tesla Giga Berlin’s margins will likely improve as front and back megacasts, and structural battery packs roll out to the Model Y vehicles it produces. The production costs of each Tesla vehicle will likely decrease with the use of megacasts and structural battery packs.

“At Gigafactory Texas, we have begun production of Model Ys since early this year that use front and rear body castings in conjunction with a structural battery pack. Castings of this size have never been mass-produced before in any industry by anyone except Tesla in our Fremont and Shanghai factories. We plan to introduce front castings and structural battery packs at Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg before the end of this year,” Tesla wrote in its Q3 2022 Update Letter.

The company uses 6,000-ton Giga Press machines to produce the massive castings for Tesla Model Y’s rear underbody and front underbody. Tesla explained some of the challenges it faces when making large castings.

“Part of the challenge of making such large castings (thus eliminating >170 separate components) is that all the aluminum needs to be injected into a die in about one-tenth of a blink of an eye, through a single point of entry, without solidifying or distorting,” elaborated Tesla.

The introduction of structural battery pack hints that Tesla might start rolling out 4680 battery cells in Giga Berlin Model Y vehicles next yearnext year. In the last earnings call, the company noted that 4680 production tripled in Q3 2022 and continues improving. Tesla is currently focusing on expanding 4680 production capacity in North America. Tesla will slowly start to incorporate 4680 cells in its Giga Texas vehicles.

