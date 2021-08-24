Tesla Giga Berlin gets Green Party support despite critics’ water consumption woes

By

Tesla Giga Berlin received support from Green Party politicians over concerns about the automaker’s expected water consumption.

On Monday, Green leader Anton Hofreiter visited Giga Berlin with the party’s General Manager Michael Kellner. Hofreiter inquired about the amount of water Tesla’s Gigafactory would need.

Hofreiter stated that the approval process ran “smoothly and sensibly in accordance with the law,” noted local media. The Green Party leader was optimistic about Giga Berlin and saw no water problems in Tesla’s factory.

“Tesla turns up the drive and drives at an impressive pace,” said Hofreiter. Anyone who brakes when switching to electromobility is doing a disservice to the German auto industry.”

Some local residents and environmentalists were concerned about the effects Tesla’s water consumption would have on the nearby flora and fauna. There were also concerns that Giga Berlin would affect the salinization of groundwater.

In its 2020 application, Tesla forecasted that Giga Berlin would consume 3.3 million cubic meters of water per year. In June, Tesla revised its application and decreased its annual water consumption estimates to 1.423 million cubic meters for Model Y production and its battery cell factory. Tesla’s initial estimates only accounted for water consumption for the Model Y assembly plant.

Kellner seemed to agree with Hofreiter. He was confident that authorities in Brandenburg and the state government were following procedure. Like top-Chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (CDU), Kellner noted that Giga Berlin would generate jobs, promising a good future.

Seit 2017 kämpfe ich für mehr Elektromobilität in NRW. Wir haben Neuanmeldungen zum Vorjahr verdreifacht. Klimaneutralität gelingt nur mit mehr Tempo. Unsere Vorschriften sind aus Zeit vor #ParisAgreement Einig mit @elonmusk :Wir müssen Plan- u Genehmigungsverfahren beschleunigen pic.twitter.com/3Kww1DZh5E — Armin Laschet (@ArminLaschet) August 13, 2021

“Tesla is providing important impetus and creating many future-proof jobs in Brandenburg,” said Kellner.

Laschet visited Giga Berlin earlier this month and met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the factory’s construction site. Musk and the Laschet shared a few laughs during their walk through Giga Berlin together.

“Climate neutrality can only be achieved with greater speed. Our regulations are out of time #ParisAgreement Agree with @elonmusk: We have to accelerate planning and approval procedures,” Laschet tweeted after meeting with Musk.

