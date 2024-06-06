Tesla Giga Texas receives new IDRA equipment, makes progress with southend extension

By

A recent flyover of the Tesla Giga Texas complex has teased a number of interesting developments at the massive facility. These include the shipment of new machinery from IDRA, as well as some progress at the southend extension.

Longtime Giga Texas watcher Jeff Roberts conducted a flyover of the Giga Texas complex on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. As per the drone operator’s footage, Giga Texas seems abuzz with activity. This was highlighted by the southend extension, which seems to be making some good progress towards its completion.

A super busy day at Giga Texas, images from just a few moments ago! #Tesla #GigaTexas #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/g8EOObbEt5 — Jeff Roberts (@peterdog15) June 5, 2024

In a previous comment on X, Elon Musk has noted that Giga Texas’ southend extension would be housing a “super dense” supercomputer cluster that will be water-cooled. Later comments in the social media platform from the CEO also hint that Tesla would have about 50,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs housed at the Giga Texas extension, which will be used for FSD training.

Interestingly enough, a shipment from Giga Press maker IDRA could also be seen being brought into Giga Texas at the time of Roberts’ flyover. The size and weight of IDRA’s shipment seems substantial as it was being delivered to Giga Texas using what appears to be a 42-wheeler rig.

New IDRA casting equipment spotted being delivered at Giga Texas today in @peterdog15 video! pic.twitter.com/AXM6DVkKP5 — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) June 6, 2024

Also quite noticeable during Roberts’ flyover was the presence of Tesla Cybertrucks on Giga Texas’ holding lots. Racks of mega castings can also be seen around the facility. Interestingly enough, some reengineered Model 3 units were also at the Giga Texas complex, even if the all-electric sedan is not being produced at the facility.

Giga Texas currently serves as a facility that produces the Tesla Model Y crossover and the Cybertruck. It also serves as the company’s headquarters. On June 13, 2024, Giga Texas will host the 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting, also known as the 2024 Cyber Roundup, where TSLA investors will vote on the ratification of Elon Musk’s 2018 CEO Performance Award and the company’s proposed reincorporation from Delaware to Texas.

Watch Jeff Roberts’ Giga Texas flyover in the video below.

