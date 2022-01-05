Lucid to install the Air’s missing ADAS features with upcoming OTA update

By

Lucid Air Dream Edition owners are poised to receive a rather feature-ridden over-the-air software update this month. As indicated in a message sent to Air owners from Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, the company will be releasing several new driver-assist features for its DreamDrive system this January.

Lucid’s debut luxury all-electric sedan, the $169,000 Air, was delivered with missing driver-assist features for its earliest customers. While the Air was equipped with DreamDrive features such as Surround View Monitoring, Rear-View Monitoring, Blind Spot Display, Blind Spot Warning, Distracted Driver Alert, Park Distance Warning, Automatic Park In, and Automatic Park Out, functions like Adaptive Cruise Control were unavailable.

According to a Bloomberg report, the missing DreamDrive features have resulted in some of the first Air owners complaining about their vehicles’ missing functionality. This seemed to be referenced by Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson in his recent message to Air owners. Rawlinson noted that Lucid had received its customers’ feedback, and it is working on releasing more of the luxury sedan’s driver-assist functions.

“As the first owners of the Lucid Air Dream Edition, let me start by thanking you for the confidence you place in us. We are working tirelessly to help realize a more sustainable future, and could not do so without your support. We’ve received questions from many of you around DreamDrive and when additional features (beyond those already active in your Lucid Air) will be available. Many features are in the final stages of testing and are planned to be included in an over-the-air update in January,” the message read.

As per the Lucid CEO’s message, Lucid Air Dream Edition sedans would be receiving Adaptive Cruise Control with Speed Limit Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Protection, Front Cross Traffic Protection, Rear Cross Traffic Protection, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Traffic Drive-Off Alert with the upcoming January update. Additional DreamDrive features such as Highway Assist are planned to be released later this year.

Lucid has so far not issued a comment about the topic.

Lucid’s DreamDrive is standard on all Air models, though a more robust iteration called DreamDrive Pro is standard for the Lucid Air Dream Edition and the Lucid Air Grand Touring. DreamDrive utilizes 32 different sensors, featuring 14 visible-light cameras, five radar units, four surround-view cameras, and numerous ultrasonic sensors. DreamDrive Pro adds LiDAR to the mix, allowing vehicles to perform more advanced maneuvers safely.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Lucid to install the Air’s missing ADAS features with upcoming OTA update