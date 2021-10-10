Tesla’s “Giga Bier” features a Cybertruck-themed bottle

By

Tesla Giga Berlin’s County Fair kicked off today and Elon Musk was present and accounted for at the event. As per usual for Tesla’s biggest events, Elon Musk briefly addressed the attendees at the “Giga Fest.” He answered a few questions and shared some cool tidbits about Giga Berlin’s grounds and Tesla’s projects. He also teased a new alcoholic beverage — the “GigaBier.”

“We’re gonna build a train station that’s right on the property. And then we’re gonna have graffiti murals all throughout the factory, on the outside and everything. So I think that’s gonna be pretty cool. We’ve got some of them already. And we’re even gonna have a beer,” he said as a rendered image of Tesla’s “GigaBier” was shown behind him.

Based on the image featured behind Elon Musk, the GigaBier’s bottle was evidently inspired by the Cybertruck’s appearance. This could be seen in the GigaBier bottle’s sharp lines and angles, which are reminiscent of the body of the upcoming all-electric pickup truck.

Interestingly enough, GigaBier might very well be the first product from the “Cyberquad” trademark Tesla filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last month. Tesla plans to release a “Cyberquad” ATV alongside the Cybertruck as an add-on option. Musk shared during the recently-held 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting that Tesla would probably make the Cyberquad at Giga Texas.

However, the “Cyberquad” trademark Tesla recently filed for with the USPTO was not for its ATV. The application was for a series of items filed under the categories, of games, toys, sporting goods, and clothing. This suggested that Tesla might be looking to produce and release items inspired by its “Cyber” design.

While the patent did not include beverages, the GigaBier’s bottle design certainly seems to fall under Tesla’s Cybertruck-inspired items. Elon Musk’s love for the Cybertruck is well known and his penchant for selling fun items, such as The Boring Company Not-a-Flamethrower and Tesla Short Shorts, is well known. The GigaBier with its Cybertruck-inspired bottle could then be considered well within character for the company and its CEO.

Tesla’s “Giga Bier” features a Cybertruck-themed bottle