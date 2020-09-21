Tesla’s Elon Musk explains Gigafactory Texas’ unique layout and massive size

Tesla’s Gigafactories have their own distinctive look. Shaped like massive, industrial diamonds, each Gigafactory is a daunting facility that inspires awe. So far, the Gigafactory design appears to have evolved to some degree, with Giga Nevada adopting a monolithic form and Giga Shanghai and Berlin seemingly adopting a more segmented design comprised of several large buildings.

Recently shared plans for Giga Texas suggests that the upcoming facility will not be following either of these themes. Thanks to a copy of the Giga Texas site plan shared by drone operators and Tesla enthusiasts Joe Tegtmeyer and Jeff Roberts, the electric car community has been able to get a pretty solid idea of the upcoming facility’s form. Based on its site plan, Gigafactory Texas will adopt a never-before-seen design, with three massive buildings that are over a kilometer long each.

(Credit: Jeff Roberts/YouTube)

The three buildings that will comprise Giga Texas will be built in parallel with each other, with the first structure covering about 1.7 million square feet, the second covering 900,000 square feet, and the third one being just over 1 million square feet. Considering that Giga Texas will be building the Cybertruck, Semi, Model Y, and Model 3, it would be quite interesting to see which buildings will produce each vehicle.

Elon Musk has actually provided some comments on the Gigafactory Texas site plan, stating that the entire diamond-shaped structure would be aligned on true north. The Tesla CEO also explained that while Giga Texas will have three main buildings, the open areas in the site plan will actually be covered, creating a monolithic appearance for the entire structure. Remarkably, Musk has noted that the gaps between the buildings will be roads for semi trucks, which means that large machines will be able to drive inside the factory.

(Credit: Jeff Roberts/YouTube)

What is quite remarkable about the Gigafactory Texas site is that the factory proper, despite being over a kilometer long, only accounts for about 30% of Tesla’s land. With this in mind, it would appear that Giga Texas will definitely have more than enough space for the “ecological paradise” that CEO Elon Musk referenced during the second-quarter earnings call. While discussing the upcoming facility, Musk excitedly stated that Giga Texas will be the first Tesla factory that will have parts of it open to the public.

“It’s about 2,000 acres and we’re going to make it a factory that is going to be stunning. It’s right on the Colorado River. So we’re actually going to have a boardwalk, where there’ll be hiking/biking trail. It’s going to basically be an ecological paradise, birds in the trees, butterflies, fish in the stream, and it’ll be open to the public as well. So not closed and only-Tesla,” Musk said.

Watch a recent drone flyover of the Giga Texas complex in the video below.