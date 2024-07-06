By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a name for himself for being a workaholic. He is also known to poke fun at people who he disagrees with. These two habits made its way to X during Independence Day, as Elon Musk shared a notable update from Giga Texas, before throwing some shade on a fellow CEO.

Amidst the Independence Day celebrations a few days ago, Elon Musk posted a quick video update about Giga Texas’ upcoming supercomputer cluster. Drone footage taken of Giga Texas by longtime Tesla watchers indicate that the southend extension, which will house a “super dense, water-cooled supercomputer cluster,” is progressing well.

Tesla Gigafactory Supercomputer Cluster pic.twitter.com/aYIZ3pQ0nV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2024

As noted by Musk in his update, Tesla is just finalizing the construction of Giga Texas’ supercomputer cluster. He also noted that the electric vehicle maker would be attempting to get the supercomputer cluster online in the coming months. The cluster is expected to further accelerate the progress of Tesla’s FSD efforts, which is crucial for the rollout of the company’s dedicated Robotaxi, which will be unveiled on August 8, 2024.

While Musk was all work in his Giga Texas update during Independence Day, he also took some time to poke fun at Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg, who posted a video of himself wakeboarding in a suit and sunglasses, sipping some beer, and holding up an American flag to celebrate the Fourth of July. Zuckerburg’s video went viral, with social media users noting that it made the Meta CEO very likable and cool.

May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2024

Elon Musk, for his part, threw some shade towards Zuckerberg. In a response on X, Musk noted that he prefers to work. “May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work,” Musk wrote. Musk’s reply received polarizing reactions from social media users, with some taking it as yet another dig at Zuckerberg and others claiming that it showed Musk was being jealous of the Meta CEO.

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have been throwing shade at each other for years, and last year, it even seemed like an actual MMA fight between the two CEOs was about to happen. Musk has been critical of Zuckerberg’s rosy view of AI, and the Meta CEO has been critical of Neuralink’s efforts, stating in August 2022 that the brain implants being developed by the startup will not be wanted by “normal people.”

