Tesla seemingly harassed by Camaro driver, flawless instant karma ensues

There is a reason why Tesla classifies its Full Self-Driving and Autopilot systems as safety features. The world’s roads are dangerous, and highways are even more so. A driver could just be cruising peacefully without a care in the world one moment, and in the next, they could be evading a potentially serious crash from an overly aggressive driver. This seemed to be the case in a recent Tesla incident that has made the rounds online.

The video in question was very brief, though it made its rounds beyond the online electric vehicle communities due to its nature. In the short clip, a Tesla owner could be seen responding to a Chevy Camaro driver who was driving alongside the electric vehicle. The Tesla owner could be heard telling the Camaro to go and leave him and his passengers alone. The EV owner could also be heard confirming that he was indeed driving a Tesla.

The next few seconds were quite shocking, if not harrowing for the passengers of the Tesla. The Camaro driver accelerated hard, lost control, crossed several lanes, and smashed into the barrier on the right. The passenger on the Tesla could then be heard telling the driver to speed up as the Camaro driver revved his engine in what almost seems like an attempt to clip the electric car as it drove by.

Needless to say, the incident was arguably one of the most flawless instances of instant karma that have been shared recently. From an unwilling participant in the form of the Tesla driver to an apparent showboating aggressor, the incident had everything that an instant karma incident could ask for. Fortunately, the Camaro driver seemed to be unhurt after his crash, as he could be heard still revving his engine after meeting his karma.

Teslas are becoming more and more ubiquitous on the road, and with this, it is no surprise that more and more of them are now getting involved in untoward incidents on the road. EVs have long been targeted by coal rollers, and while it’s unfortunate, the apparent anti-electric vehicle sentiment of the Camaro driver is not really that unique today.

Fortunately, Teslas have a suite of cameras that observe their surroundings, and they also happen to be one of the safest vehicles on the road. So in the event that something does happen, there is a good chance that a Tesla owner would be incredibly protected, or at least come away from the incident with solid video evidence.

Watch the Camaro driver’s flawless instant karma in the video below.

Hold my beer while I make fun of this Tesla 🍺 pic.twitter.com/JDzupxhlDA — 🍺 Hold My Beer 🍺 (@HldMyBeer) September 10, 2021

