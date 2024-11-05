Tesla Phone rumors clarified by CEO Elon Musk

By

The rumors of a potential Tesla Phone have been clarified by company CEO Elon Musk, who appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast on Monday.

Of the many rumors circulating about Tesla, what it will develop and what it could potential dip its toe into next, a phone is among the most popular.

It is no wonder, either. If you were to search “Tesla Phone” on YouTube, you will get a variety of videos that state Musk has personally guaranteed a phone:

To be frank, I get a lot of questions about a phone from older Tesla fans who read Teslarati. I am always baffled to receive questions about it because it was never truly discussed on any level by Musk or Tesla as a whole.

However, it does not mean the rumors do not exist. However, on an episode of Joe Rogan Experience from Monday, Musk definitively ended the rumors.

Musk said:

“Tesla is in a better position to create a new phone, that’s not Android or iPhone than maybe any company in the world. But, it’s not something we want to do, unless we have to or something.”

Rogan asked for an instance that would require Tesla to make a phone:

“If Apple and Google/Android started doing really bad things, like censorship of apps or being like gatekeepers, in a bad way, then I guess we’d make a phone.”

Elon Musk when asked by Joe Rogan in new interview if @Tesla is going to make a phone: “No we’re not doing a phone. We could do a phone; but it’s not something we want to do unless we have to.” pic.twitter.com/m5QoWzVl0i — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 4, 2024

It seems more or less of a cryptic message, but it seems pretty clear that Tesla and Musk do not see the need for innovation in terms of personal communication devices.

Tesla, as an automaker, revolutionized how cars operate. Identifying a need for change in terms of the way cars were powered and even how they look are basic premises of what Tesla stands for in terms of cars.

With energy, Tesla has created new solutions for residential and commercial battery storage systems.

Other Musk projects, like SpaceX and Neuralink, aimed to break boundaries in space travel and health. X is a social media platform that is far from typical. There is a common theme with Musk projects, and it aims to fix something that is broken.

Apple, Samsung, and other manufacturers largely take care of smartphones. They are easy to operate, and people, generally, are happy with the type of phone they have. There is no true need for innovation in smartphones. They are not broken like other things that Musk’s companies have aimed to solve.

So, no, don’t expect a Tesla phone to hit the market anytime soon.

