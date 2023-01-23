Top questions Tesla investors want answered at the Q4 2022 earnings call

By

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings call is a couple of days away, and investors of the company are already posting their questions for the event’s Q&A session.

Similar to past earnings calls, Tesla is gathering inquiries from investor communications platform Say. As of writing, Say’s webpage for the Tesla Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call focuses on inquiries from retail investors. And based on the questions that have gained the most number of votes so far, it appears that investors are particularly interested in the upcoming Cybertruck, which is expected to start deliveries this year.

Following are ten of the most voted questions Tesla investors wish to ask this coming Q4 2022 earnings call.

After recent price cuts, analysts released expectations that Tesla automotive gross margin, excluding leases and reg credits, will drop below 20% and average selling price around $47k across all models. Where do you see average selling price and gross margins after the price cuts? The Solar Roof product continues to struggle to gain traction. What has Tesla learned from this, and what changes do you foresee in future Solar Roof versions to increase scale? Please provide a detailed explanation of where you are on the 4680 ramp. What are the current roadblocks? When do you (expect) to scale to 10,000 vehicles a week? Is Cybertruck production still on track for mid-year? What kind of margins do you expect for the stationary energy storage business in 2023 and then 2024 and beyond? Separately, will you consider reporting energy volumes in the P&D report? What is the US the current production and future 2-year forecast of Tesla energy: Powerwall, Megapack, (and) Tesla virtual power? When will Tesla announce production Cybertruck specs and pricing? Since Elon started political influencing, polls from Morning Consult & YouGov show Tesla brand favorability declining in 2022 and division along partisan lines. Such brand damage can impact demand. Does Tesla track favorability, and how will any brand damage be mitigated? Elon has said previously that FSD Hardware 4 will most likely come first in Cybertruck. Is that still the current plan? Do you expect there to be an upgrade path for Hardware 3 cars to Hardware 4? Zach, when do you think Tesla Insurance will become a big enough revenue source to warrant providing more details on the financials of that business so investors can compare it to other insurance companies?

Elon Musk has commented in the past that he is actually fond of Tesla’s retail investors because they have a good grasp of the company’s plans and execution. In the past, Musk has openly stated that Tesla retail investors actually understand Tesla better than Wall Street. And over the years, Say has become the de facto tool for TSLA investors to ask their own questions at the company’s quarterly earnings calls.

“I do think that a lot of the retail investors actually have deeper and more accurate insights than many of the big institutional investors, and certainly they have better insights than many of the analysts,” Musk said.

Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2022 earnings call is expected to begin at 4:30 p.m. Central Time/5:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Similar to Tesla’s other quarterly earnings calls, the event will be available for viewing online.

