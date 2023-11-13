By

Tesla Italy is celebrating the opening of the new center in Verona with a bang. The inauguration of the new Tesla Center in Verona is scheduled for Saturday, November 18.

“We are thrilled to invite you to celebrate the opening of our Tesla Center in Verona, an extraordinary event that marks an important step in our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy and rewrite the history of mobility. What better city than Verona, which is internationally proud of its beauty and history? Don’t miss the chance to take part in this revolution,” stated Tesla Italy.

Tesla noted that a live demo is scheduled between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The celebration includes a mini-delivery event for the first 5 customers and test drive sessions for the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. People who are already Tesla customers may bring a friend for a test drive to earn 500 referral credits. Invite a friend via the Tesla app under the “Refer and Earn” section to earn the referral credits.

Tesla Center Verona promises a fun night after the delivery event, test drive sessions, and live demo. It has invited a DJ and arranged light effects and food to entertain and energize customers. Food and drinks will be available for the celebration. Tesla customers attending the event may report any allergies or intolerances before the festivities by Wednesday, November 15, at 7 p.m.

Tesla Center Verona’s opening celebration promises to be as fun as the company’s other events, like Cyber Rodeo for Giga Texas.

To sign up for Tesla Center Verona’s event, click here.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via X @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Italy opens new Verona center with a bang