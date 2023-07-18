Tesla Model Y achieves another milestone in Malaysia

By

The Tesla Model Y achieved another milestone, this time in Malaysia. Tesla Malaysia secured 10,000 Model Y orders just four days after launch.

In February 2023, Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry approved Tesla’s application to import battery electric vehicles into the country. Tesla launched its official Instagram page for its Malaysian branch earlier this month.

Tesla Malaysia kicked off car sales on July 7, 2023, with Model Y pre-booking at the starting price of 199,000 ringgit ($44,000). It plans to hold an official unveiling event in Kuala Lumpur on July 20, 2023.

BREAKING: Congratulations to @Tesla Malaysia 🇲🇾 team for securing 10,000 Model Y orders within 4 days of launch! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/VIOIkMlh6V — Daren Yoong (@darenyoong) July 18, 2023

“Tesla will establish a Head Office, Tesla Experience & Services Centers [sic], and Supercharger network, simultaneously creating skilled & better-paying jobs for M’sians,” tweeted Malaysia’s MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz earlier this year.

Tesla Malaysia will generate plenty of jobs for locals. The company already held a Walk-in Recruitment Day in Cyberjaya. It was looking got fill five specific roles, like Sales advisor/Inside sales advisor, Enterprise sales advisor, Delivery advisor, Customer support specialist, and Service Advisor.

Government officials from Malaysia hope Tesla’s success will encourage Elon Musk to invest more in the country by bringing his other companies. Elon Musk and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim already discussed bringing SpaceX’s Startling Internet service to Malaysia.

“I welcome the company’s interest and investment decisions in Malaysia as well as Elon Musk’s willingness to come to Malaysia,” said Prime Minister Anwar.

