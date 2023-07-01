Tesla launches discounts for Model S and Model X in China

By

Tesla China has rolled out an inventory car purchase incentive for the Model S sedan and Model X SUV. As per an announcement on the company’s official Weibo page, the Model S and Model X line in China can be acquired at discounted prices.

As per a graphic posted by Tesla China, the Model S Long Range could now be purchased for RMB 773,900 ($106,690), while the Model S Plaid, the electric vehicle maker’s best-performing car in its lineup today, could be purchased for RMB 988,900 ($136,330).

For comparison, Tesla China’s official website lists the Model S Long Range with a price of RMB 808,900 ($111,515), while the Model S Plaid is listed on the country’s online configurator with a price of RMB 1,028,900 ($141,844).

The Model X also received some discounts from the electric vehicle maker. As per Tesla’s poster on Weibo, the Model X Long Range could be purchased the RMB 863,900 ($119,097). The Model X Plaid, an all-electric SUV with comparable performance as supercars on the quarter-mile, could be acquired for a discounted price of RMB 1,013,900 ($139,776).

On Tesla China’s official website, the Model X Long Range is listed with a price of RMB 898,900 ($123,922) and the Model X Plaid is listed with a price of RMB 1,058,900 ($145,980).

Tesla China’s recently shared poster on Weibo listed a number of other incentives for buyers of the Model S and Model X. As per the graphic, if a Model S or Model X is purchased on the recommendation of someone else, the customer will receive an additional RMB 7,000 incentive ($965), free Supercharging for 3 or 6 years, and 90 days of free Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) access. The referrer will receive 48,000 bonus points that can be redeemed for Supercharging miles as well.

The Tesla Model S and Model X do not sell as many units as their more affordable stablemates, the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. Despite their relatively low sales figures in comparison to the two mainstream EVs, the Model S and Model X are important parts of Tesla’s lineup. This is because they represent the best that the electric vehicle maker has to offer today.

