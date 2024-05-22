By

Tesla’s lineup of Cybertruck-inspired merchandise has grown once more. As could be seen in the Tesla Shop, the electric vehicle maker has launched the Cybervessel, a $50 Cybertruck-inspired insulated bottle that perfectly matches the design of the all-electric pickup truck.

The Tesla Cybervessel is available in two colors — stainless steel and black. Interestingly enough, the stainless steel finish of the Cybervessel looks very similar to the Cybertruck’s own steel panels. The black Cybervessel, on the other hand, looks quite similar to the matte black Cybertruck wrap that Tesla offers to owners of the all-electric pickup truck.

Tesla described the Cybervessel as follows in its official shop.

“Form meets function. Cybervessel is constructed from double-walled stainless steel with a vacuum-seal lid and articulating handle. Offered in stainless steel and powder-coated matte black, and finished with a laser-etched Cybertruck silhouette on the lid. Custom designed for Cybertruck cupholders, compatible with all Tesla vehicles,” the item’s description on the Tesla Shop read.

Being an insulated bottle, Tesla notes that the Cybervessel should be able to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. The Cybervessel comes in a pretty fair size as well, as the bottle holds 20 oz (591 ml) of fluids. It is also dishwasher safe.

Similar to Tesla’s other merchandise, the Cybervessel was quickly sold out. As of this writing, the Cybertruck-inspired water bottle is no longer in stock at the Tesla Shop. Tesla enthusiasts who wish to acquire the item once it’s restocked could sign up for updates on the Cybervessel’s availability by listing their email in the product’s page.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla launches and quickly sells out Cybertruck-inspired “Cybervessel” bottle