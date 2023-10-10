Nissan unveils Hyper Adventure EV, Hyper Urban EV concepts ahead of Japan Mobility

By

Ahead of an appearance at the Japan Mobility Show later this month, Nissan has unveiled its second vehicle concept it plans to digitally display at the expo. The Japanese automaker this week shared the Hyper Adventure electric vehicle (EV) concept, an automobile designed with outdoor enthusiasts in mind.

Nissan announced plans for the Hyper Adventure EV in a press release and a Technical Center event in Atsugi, Kanagawa on Monday, with the automaker sharing pictures of the angular EV concept. The automaker says the vehicle is geared toward outdoor enthusiasts, environmentalists and others looking to brave harsh environments, and it follows the announcement of the Hyper Urban EV concept earlier this month.

The vehicle is expected to feature vehicle-to-everything (V2X) capabilities, meaning that it will be able to provide electricity to other storage devices — such as homes, electrical grids and other devices — in addition to being able to be charged. The vehicle will also include Nissan’s advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive control system, according to the press release.

Nissan shared photos of the Hyper Adventure EV’s interior design, as well as a digital rendering of a wide-opening rear trunk featuring a rotating bench seat and a short ladder, both meant to be used when camping or “taking in a scenic view.”

You can see additional renderings of the Hyper Adventure EV below.

The images emphasize the concept EV’s unique design, and notably, they come ahead of initial delivers of the forthcoming Tesla Cybertruck — which has made waves in the auto industry for its strange, brutalist appearance.

Nissan also said it plans to make further announcements regarding its upcoming EV lineup on October 17 and 19, and the Japan Mobility Show is set for October 25. The Japanese automaker has also shared a YouTube music video teaser with chill beats and animations of the Hyper Adventure EV, which it says will remain available through the mobility event.

You can see Nissan’s teaser music video below:

The Hyper Adventure and Hyper Urban concepts are just a few EV concepts Nissan says it plans to unveil this month. The news comes after the company announced plans to make all of its new vehicles electric by 2030 last month, in line with European Union (EU) mandates to phase out the sale of gas cars by 2035. It also comes just a few months after Nissan joined other automakers in adopting Tesla’s charging hardware, dubbed the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

