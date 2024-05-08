By

Amid Tesla’s layoffs, the company’s job listings from its official website have disappeared.

In December 2023, Tesla Mexico posted new job positions in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo León (NL), near the company’s next gigafactory. At the time, the company was looking for an Indirect Procurement Manager for Giga Mexico in Santa Catarina, NL.

In February 2024, Tesla ramped up its hiring efforts for sales and service jobs in Mexico. It also posted vacant positions for its Supercharger Network, energy storage, and solar business in the country.

In early Q2 2024, an Elon Musk email leak revealed that Tesla planned to lay off 10% of its global staff. The layoffs have already affected workers in China and the United States. The layoffs in China and the United States were swift, with some employees sharing that they were effective immediately. Meanwhile, in Europe, Tesla layoffs must follow procedure and are slower to execute.

As for Mexico, Tesla seems to have paused its hiring efforts in the country. Although, NL’s State Secretary of Economy assured that Tesla’s layoffs would not affect Giga Mexico’s construction.

“As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity.

“As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done,” said Elon Musk.

Tesla Giga Mexico jobs disappear from the company’s career page