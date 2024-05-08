BYD Shark pickup truck to debut in Mexico this month

By

Chinese automaker BYD plans to debut its new energy pickup truck, Shark, in Mexico this month.

The BYD Shark will make its global debut in Mexico on May 14, 2024. The Chinese automaker was initially rumored to unveil it at the Beijing Auto Show in April 2024.

The BYD Shark was pitted against electric vehicles like the Tesla Cybertruck and the Ford F-150 Lightning. However, the BYD shark will be a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) with the Asian automaker’s DMO (Dual-Mode Super Hybrid All-Terrain Off-Road Platform) technology). BYD’s DMO platform was initially introduced with the company’s Fang Cheng Bao brand.

The BYD Shark’s debut in Mexico seems appropriate, given that the hybrid pickup truck was already tested on Mexican roads. The Chinese automaker has been reportedly looking at sites in the area for an electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

BYD’s PHEV is expected to launch first in right-hand-drive markets, like Australia and South Africa. The company established its brand in Australia with the Dolphin and Seal EVs.

