Tesla Model 3 ranks as only American-made car in Consumer Reports’ Top Picks of 2020

The Tesla Model 3 was the only American vehicle in Consumer Reports‘ Top 10 Picks of 2020. The list is comprised of CR’s highest-rated vehicles by factoring in road tests, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety ratings.

The 2020 Top Picks’ list recognized the best Small Car, small SUV, Hybrid, Midsized Sedan, Large Sedan, Midsized Three-Row SUV, Compact Pickup Truck, Midsized SUV, Sports Car, and Electric Car available to consumers today.

The Tesla Model 3 was recognized by the publication as the best available electric vehicle on the market. But even more impressive is that the Model 3 was also the only domestic, American-made vehicle on the list. Meaning, not only has the most affordable Tesla become the best EV for mainstream buyers today, but the Model 3 has established itself as one of the best American-made cars today, period.

CR notes that the Model 3’s performance as a “high-tech” piece of the auto industry is impressive in its own right. “It boasts rapid acceleration that’s delivered in near silence, with instant passing power available at any speed and enough thrust to push the driver back into the seat. The car’s superb handling and quick, precise steering help it feel like a sports car,” the organization wrote.

The Model 3 is also one of the safest vehicles in the world. The all-electric sedan has received top marks and recommendations from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and several international safety programs as well.

Based on the results of Consumer Reports’ rankings, it appears that American carmakers are being dominated by international competition. Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler, also known as the “Big Three” in the United States, seem to be getting outmaneuvered by European and Asian car companies, as shown in CR’s recommendations.

International carmakers have taken advantage of the growing U.S. crossover market by offering new models for better prices. American-made trucks are feeling the pressure and other types of vehicles made by U.S. companies simply are not as appealing as their international competition. This is according to independent auto analyst Alan Baum.

While gas-powered vehicles are being dominated by car companies located in different countries, only one American company seems to be ahead of everyone else: Tesla.

Tesla has established itself as a key player in electric vehicle development. Nobody is even close to the company’s battery technology, pricing, or efficiency when battery electric vehicles are the subject. Despite a tumultuous relationship with CR in the past, they could not deny the Model 3 is the best electric car today.

Check out Consumer Reports’ full list of Top 10 Picks of 2020 here.