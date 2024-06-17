By

Tesla has implemented a minor $250 price reduction for the reengineered Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD). As per the vehicle’s order page, the Model 3 LR Dual Motor AWD variant now starts at $47,490 before options. Prior to the update, the vehicle started at a price of $47,740 before options.

For its price, the Model 3 LR Dual Motor AWD offers 341 miles of EPA estimated range, a top speed of 125 mph, and a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds. Among the variants of the reengineered Model 3 sedan, the LR Dual Motor AWD is the variant that features the most range.

It should be noted, however, that since the launch of the reengineered Tesla Model 3 Performance, the Model 3 LR Dual Motor AWD variant has become a tough sell. This is because the new Model 3 Performance is priced at $54,990 before options, and it qualifies for the US’ $7,500 federal tax credit. The reengineered Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive, on the other hand, does not.

With the federal tax credit in place, the reengineered Model 3 Performance’s price could effectively drop to $47,490 before options and gas savings. This effectively makes the Model 3 Performance’s price equal to the Model 3 LR Dual Motor AWD. While the reengineered Model 3 Performance has a lower EPA-estimated range of 303 miles per charge, it offers far more performance with a 0-60 mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 163 mph. It also features more aggressive exterior styling and special interior finishes.

A small price adjustment for the Tesla Model 3 Long Range in the US. https://t.co/1rr1ap7Ry3 pic.twitter.com/sfgMX6GWB7 — Roland Pircher (@piloly) June 17, 2024

At its current cost, the Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive still seems like a tough sell in the United States due to the presence of the reengineered Model 3 Performance. Outside the US, however, the Model 3 LR Dual Motor AWD is a pretty practical choice. The fact that it offers the longest range among the reengineered Model 3’s current variants mean a lot, after all, especially to consumers who value daily usability over sheer performance.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive sees minor price reduction