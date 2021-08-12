Tesla Model 3 with salvaged titles are regaining access to the Supercharger Network

By

Tesla’s decision to block access to the Supercharger Network for vehicles with a salvaged title last year was met with a lot of criticism. On the one hand, Tesla had a fair point since it’s difficult to ensure that a salvaged vehicle’s battery is completely safe. On the other hand, some cars with salvaged titles seem to have batteries that do not seem damaged at all. Tesla, however, stood its ground, even extending its restrictions to third-party rapid chargers.

This has not stopped car buyers from purchasing salvaged Teslas. These vehicles, after all, are typically more affordable than non-damaged units in the second-hand market. This is especially true considering that Teslas tend to maintain their value in the second-hand market very well. For some car buyers, it is more practical to purchase a Tesla with a salvaged title at a far lower price and just have the vehicle repaired — even if it does not have access to the Supercharger Network, or rapid chargers for that matter.

It's confirmed! for me, I have a previous salvage model 3 that was disabled last October in the ban waves. Here is proof!



Keep up the great work you do dude! pic.twitter.com/AknidXdUcp — Casey Willie (@Cgwillie81) August 12, 2021

If recent reports from the electric vehicle community are any indication, however, it appears that Tesla has changed its stance about this issue recently, at least for salvaged Model 3s. The update was initially shared by noted Tesla owner-hacker @greentheonly, and it was promptly confirmed by several Model 3 owners. One of these was an EV owner who purchased a Model 3 with a salvaged title back in February 2021, which had its access to the Supercharger Network disabled.

Upon checking earlier today, the Model 3 owner was pleasantly surprised to see that the vehicle is now compatible with the Supercharger Network. Another owner whose salvaged title Model 3 lost Supercharger access last year after Tesla’s ban also confirmed that his vehicle could now charge using the rapid charging network again. Granted, it seems like this update is just for salvaged title Model 3s for now, but it is a welcome change of heart for Tesla nonetheless.

Confirmed. I purchased my salvage model 3 in feb2021 it would not supercharge then. But now it does. pic.twitter.com/b7zEzRYh1A — Zeekeeey (@Zeke94095835) August 11, 2021

The company, after all, recently highlighted in its 2020 Impact Report that it is extremely focused on not wasting any of the resources used to construct its vehicles. Tesla’s focus on sustainability would suggest that batteries that could still be reused should probably be reused, even if they are on cars with salvaged titles. It would likely just be a matter of confirming if a battery in a salvaged car is still safe for use.

Apart from this, Tesla is also about to open the Supercharger Network to vehicles from other automakers. Having a group of Teslas that are fully operable and repaired that are blocked from the Supercharger Network is bad optics, after all, especially if non-Tesla EVs under various stages of wear and tear are able to access the rapid charging network just fine. Now it’s up to Tesla to roll out this apparent update to salvaged Model Y, and perhaps even the Model S and Model X.

