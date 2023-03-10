Tesla Model 3 keeps passengers safe after being smashed by fallen tree

By

A Tesla Model 3 was smashed by a fallen tree during heavy storms in California last night. Both passengers are expected to be okay in yet another display of the company’s vehicles’ safety advantages.

Two passengers were riding in a Tesla Model 3 Performance at Old La Honda Road and Skyline Boulevard in Portola Valley, California, located in San Mateo County. Heavy storms impacted the area last night, and strong winds and rain made driving conditions unfavorable.

When the Model 3 was driving along the road last night, a tree collapsed and fell on the front of the vehicle, running up the windshield and stretching across the road. The road was eventually closed by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Both passengers are expected to be okay, the Sherrif’s Office said.

Road closure at Old La Honda Road and Skyline Blvd. in unincorporated Redwood City. Both passengers are expected to be ok. Stay home tonight if you can, folks. ⛈️ If you must drive in the storm, deputies are here for you, day or night. 🚔 pic.twitter.com/JU7b5y7EeE — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) March 10, 2023

Teslarati reached out to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the passengers’ condition but did not receive an immediate response.

The incident is a testament to the repeatedly proven safety of Tesla vehicles and their ability to keep passengers safe in some of the most horrific accidents.

Over the years, Teslas, along with any other manufacturer’s vehicles, have been involved in some frightening accidents, including instances of them being crushed by 18-wheelers and, more recently, being driven off of cliffs, with either minor or no injuries to report.

RELATED:

The Model 3 has held a perfect Five-Star Safety Rating with the IIHS every year since 2019 and is one of the vehicles with the elusive Top Safety Pick+ label, which is reserved for the industry’s safest vehicles.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Model 3 keeps passengers safe after being smashed by fallen tree