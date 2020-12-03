Tesla Autopilot tops China ranking for best Advanced Driver Assistance System

A Tesla Model 3 and its Autopilot system received the top rank, among a list of 11, in a test conducted in China by motoring group Garage 42. Overall, the Tesla Model 3’s advanced driver assistance system received a total score of 283, leading with a significant gap from the second-place holder, the BMW X5, which had an overall score of 208.

The gap between Tesla and BMW speaks volumes, especially considering that the Model 3 was running software 2020.24.6.4 instead of a more recent software update. It was also unclear whether Garage 42 based its score solely on basic Autopilot or if they also utilized features that were exclusive to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite. The tests for each category would still have been feasible with basic Autopilot since it comes standard with all Tesla cars and has comprehensive ADAS capabilities.

Garage 42 gave the cars scores for eight categories which are roughly translated below.

Driving ability while in a congested road. Driving when met with special or unique circumstances Auxiliary lane changes Ability to execute curves Human-computer interaction Automatic Parking Night driving Driving ability whit it is raining

Garage 42’s categories seem appropriate for a test ranking automated driver-assist systems (ADAS) and each appear to hold the same weight in the total score. Consumer Reports and Europ NCAP, in its first Assisted Driving Grading system, have scored Tesla’s ADAS using different categories.

Here comes the ADAS ranking for all popular models in 🇨🇳. As usual, Model 3 comes on top, followed by BMW X5 & NIO ES6. LI One & Xpeng G3 rank 4th & 5th. Model 3 leads the distant 2nd by 75-point difference.



You may wonder which one is the dead last. It’s BYD Han w/ 57 points. pic.twitter.com/tqqvLIqVEd — Ray4Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) December 2, 2020

Tesla was unable to claim lost the top spot in Europe and North America in the past because some categories weighed more than others. Consumer Reports in United States ranked Tesla’s ADAS a “distant second” to GM’s Super Cruise, deducting points over Autopilot’s lack of human monitoring features. The Euro NCAP and Thatcham Research in Europe penalized Tesla for calling its ADAS “Autopilot,” resulting in a mid-range rank.

With Garage 42’s rankings, the Tesla Model 3 scored highest in all the categories except for automatic parking and when driven in congested roads. There have been a good number of Tesla users who have commented that the company’s Autopark feature still needs some work. The Tesla Model 3’s performance in congested roads may differ in each region. In China or other Southeast Asian countries, roads may be more congested than roads in North America and Europe.