Tesla Model 3 was a Top 10 best-selling car globally in 2021

By

The Tesla Model 3 was among the top 10 best-selling cars in 2021, according to new data.

An analysis of 2021 automotive sales compiled by @lovecarindustry shows the Model 3 was ranked 9th on a list of the world’s best-selling vehicles, accumulating roughly 508,000 unit sales last year.

The figures were good enough to put the Model 3 ahead of the Honda Accord and Honda Civic Sedan and were complemented by the all-electric sedan’s 40 percent increase in sales in 2021 compared to 2020.

NEWS: According to @lovecarindustry, Tesla Model 3 was the 8th best selling car globally in 2021, & is expected to enter top 5 later in 2022 & outsell the Ford F-150. Model Y ranked 19th in 2021, & is expected to outsell the Model 3 by the end of 2022, placing both in the top 5. pic.twitter.com/xBnkgqPJyZ — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) June 23, 2022

The Model 3 entered Tesla’s lineup in 2018 and became the company’s best seller thanks to the company’s ability to offer the vehicle at a price point that was much lower than its previous releases. The Model S and Model X were both among the company’s lineup for years prior to the Model 3 and were a more luxurious offering than the mass-market sedan, but were definitely at a much higher price level.

The vehicle has nearly singlehandedly launched Tesla and other electric vehicle companies into relevance. While Tesla will get the credit for building and developing the vehicle, it disrupted so many companies and their ability to sell comparable sedans because people were sold when they realized they would never have to visit a gas pump again. Here we are, four years later, and gas is higher than it’s ever been, and the Model 3 continues to sell like hotcakes.

The Model Y from Tesla also cracked the Top 20 for the first time in its short history. First being delivered in early 2020, the Model Y accumulated 392,000 sales in 2021, good enough for a ranking of 19 on the list. Model Y sales increased by 412 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

The data was compiled on FiatWorldGroup by author Felipe and represents data from 106 total markets which represent 99.32 percent of total vehicle sales.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla Model 3 was a Top 10 best-selling car globally in 2021