Tesla Model 3 & Y RWD qualify for new Shenzhen subsidy

The Tesla Model 3 RWD and Model Y RWD just qualified for a temporary and new local subsidy in Shenzhen, China. The top-selling Tesla models, the Model 3 and the Model Y, just became more attractive in China.

Tesla is gearing up for a massive end-of-the-quarter delivery and wrapping up a phenomenal year. As the new year approaches, the new local government subsidies will most likely help to encourage sales of popular vehicles like the Tesla Model Y.

Tesla China announced that the Tesla Model 3 RWD and Model Y RWD qualify for a new limited and temporary ¥12,000 subsidy in Shenzhen, China.

In addition to that, Tesla owners can get up to ¥33,000 in discounts from December 18, 2022, through January 31, 2023, according to the translations provided in the tweets below.

Shenzhen, China seems to provide temporary government subsidies. It's 12,000 yuan. ($1,700)

The period is from December 18, 2022 to January 31, 2023.

In December, Tesla China’s insurance registrations began to skyrocket. Although the official numbers for Tesla China’s progress in December will not be released until January, the insurance registrations provide a clue to just how strong the numbers are coming from China.

As of December 13, there was an estimated 11,670 insurance registrations which showed a 10% week-over-week increase.

In November, The Tesla Model Y was the second best-selling vehicle in China behind the BYD Song + DM-i PHEV. Although a PHEV isn’t a fully-electric vehicle, it is notable that the top two selling vehicles in China are classified as EVs. Along with Giga Berlin, Giga Shanghai is expected to play a key role in Tesla’s success this year.

