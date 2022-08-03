By

A few days ago, Tesla Model S and Model X Plaid reservation holders in Europe reported that they received delivery updates from the electric vehicle maker. It was a welcome wait for many, especially considering that some customers of the flagship EVs placed their orders in early 2021.

Tesla has since updated its online configurator for some European territories, with the company now showing that Model S and Model X Plaid deliveries will start in December 2022. As shared by Tesla enthusiast @Tesla_Adri on Twitter, the Model S Plaid is now listed with an estimated delivery date of December 2022 – February 2023 in Germany. A similar timetable could be seen on the Model X Plaid’s online order page.

Breaking!



Model S/X Plaid prices and estimated delivery dates are back in Europe.

Deliveries will start in Dezember 2022! pic.twitter.com/5cQaNVy55h — Tesla_Adri (@tesla_adri) August 3, 2022

Tesla watchers have noted that the Model S and Model X Plaid that will be starting deliveries this December 2022 seem to be for left-hand drive markets. With this in mind, reservation holders for customers who live in right-hand drive territories may still need to wait a bit longer for their refreshed flagship all-electric sedan and crossover SUV.

Interestingly enough, the Model S and Model X Long Range still do not have a specific delivery date in some European countries. This is understandable as Tesla typically starts its new vehicle deliveries with its most premium variants. Considering that the Model X Long Range is listed with up to a 10-month wait time in the United States, however, it does seem like Tesla will start delivering its base Model S and Model X in Europe next year.

While the release of the Model S and Model X Plaid has been substantially delayed in Europe, the recent delivery updates from the electric vehicle maker are a welcome improvement. The vehicles, after all, are quite well worth the wait, thanks to their combination of premium tech, comfort, and eye-watering performance.

The Model S and Model X Plaid may only account for a fraction of the company’s vehicle deliveries today, but they are worthy flagship electric cars. In ideal conditions, the Model S Plaid could perform a 0-60 mph launch in less than 2 seconds — a feat achieved typically by purpose-built race cars and million-dollar hypercars. The Model X Plaid, on the other hand, is capable of hitting highway speeds in 2.5 seconds, faster than some supercars on the market.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model S and Model X Plaid Europe deliveries to start December 2022