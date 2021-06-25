Tesla Model S and Model 3 owners get more matches in dating platforms: study

By

It appears that the Tesla Model S and Model 3 are not only the safest and most fun all-electric cars on the road today. They are also two of the best wingmen in dating apps. These were the findings of a study conducted by Money.co.uk, which aimed to determine if a person’s chances of being matched on a dating platform are affected by the vehicles they feature on their profile.

The pandemic has paved the way for dating apps to be more popular than ever, with stats from Tinder revealing that users were making as many as 1 billion swipes per day in 2020-2021. The competition is intense, however, with research showing that men could expect a match rate of just 9% and women a match rate of 56% per 5,000 swipes. This is where cars come in.

Money.co.uk’s Driving Attraction study involved creating identical dating profiles across several cities in the world, where the only difference was the make and model of the vehicle featured in the profile itself. The study, which was held between April and June 2021, also included a control profile for both men and women that featured no car at all. After matching with thousands of users, the study observed some interesting results.

The study found that profiles which featured a car could have a positive impact on match rates. Male profiles generally saw a 34% increase in matches, while female profiles saw a more modest 3% boost. Car brands matter a lot, however, with male matches getting boosted by as much as 110% and female profiles being boosted by about 11% — provided that they feature the right vehicle from the right company.

The right car brand, as it turned out, was Tesla. Male profiles that featured a Tesla Model S received up to 113% more matches than the study’s control profile, which featured no car. The Model 3, a far more affordable car than the Model S, also proved to be a very good wingman, boosting male profiles’ matches by 106%. Other vehicles that boosted male profiles included the Aston Martin DB9, the Porsche Cayman, and the Range Rover Evoque.

While female profiles didn’t receive as much of a boost from their featured car brands as their male counterparts, the Tesla Model S and Model 3 provided the biggest boost to the profiles’ match rates nonetheless. Female profiles which featured a Model S saw a 12% boost in their match rate, while profiles with the Model 3 saw an 11% improvement. This pretty much suggested that for both males and females today, Tesla is the car brand that would most likely help dating app users land a date.

Interestingly enough, there are popular car brands at the other end of the spectrum. Among the male profiles, for example, those who featured a Subaru saw 31% fewer matches than the control profile, and those that featured a vehicle from MG saw a whopping 50% less matches. The same was true for women, with profiles featuring a Subaru experiencing a 4% decrease in matches and those that featured an MG car experiencing 5% fewer matches.

Money.co.uk’s full report on its Driving Attraction study could be found here.

