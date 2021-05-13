Tesla sends brief update for Model S Plaid’s customer deliveries

By

The excitement is palpable for the new Tesla Model S. Since it was formally announced, Tesla has mentioned that the demand for the flagship sedan has been particularly strong. But while orders for the new Model S may be notable, Tesla has found it a bit more challenging to actually get the vehicle to customers.

During Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2020 earnings call, Elon Musk estimated that the new Model S would start customer deliveries sometime in February. Subsequent drone flyovers of the Fremont factory later showed that the flagship sedan was indeed getting produced. However, February came and went, and customer deliveries of the new Model S were still yet begin.

Credit: Teslarati via @BlakeM in San Francisco

Elon Musk explained this delay in the first quarter earnings call last month. According to the CEO, Tesla met more challenges than expected in bringing the new Model S to market. This was partly due to the supply chain shortages that have been adversely affecting the auto industry.

“With respect to the Model S and X, there were more challenges than expected in developing the Model S or what we call the Palladium program, which is the new version of Model S and X, which has revised interior and new battery pack and new drive units and new internal electronics,” Musk said.

Just recently, however, some customers waiting for their new Model S orders received a message from the electric car maker. The message was short, though it provided a brief update on Tesla’s upcoming deliveries of the flagship sedan.

Following is the message that a Tesla representative sent to a Model S reservation holder. It should be noted that the Tesla customer who received the message ordered his Model S late last year, not after the official announcement of the vehicle earlier this year.

“Good afternoon, and hope you are having an awesome start to your week thus far!

“First off, thank you for your patience and professionalism towards myself and Tesla during this waiting period since you began the Model S order process with us.

“Today, Tesla has begun to provide more information internally on when deliveries will potentially take place for Model S orders based upon when they began the order process with us, and I wanted to share your anticipated delivery timeframe with you.

“Due to high volume of Model S orders Tesla has at this time, we currently don’t have an estimated delivery date for you but that should change within the next week, as soon as there is an estimated delivery date provided internally for you order, I will reach out ASAP.”

Granted, the message is a minor update than an actual timeframe for Model S refresh and Plaid deliveries. It does, however, hint that the EV maker is doing all it can to start customer deliveries of its best sedan to date. For a vehicle like the new Model S, after all, the long wait would likely be worth it.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for news tips. Just send a message to [email protected] to give us a heads up.

Tesla sends brief update for Model S Plaid’s customer deliveries