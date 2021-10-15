Tesla Model S Plaid to make TV debut on ‘Jay Leno’s Garage’ on November 10

By

The Tesla Model S Plaid will make its television debut on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” on November 10th. In the episode, the former late-night TV show host will get behind the wheel of the Model S Plaid at Famoso Raceway, where the all-electric flagship sedan from Tesla broke the 1/4-mile record for a production vehicle dethroning the Bugatti Chiron Sport.

CNBC recently confirmed to Teslarati that the episode, titled “Limited Edition,” featuring the Model S Plaid, would air on November 10th. The description episode from CNBC states:

“Get ready to regale yourself with rarities in this extremely Limited Edition of Jay Leno’s Garage. First up, Jay and talk show phenom Trevor Noah test-drive the lightning-fast, all-new, all-electric Mercedes EQS. Then Jay does his damnedest to demolish the already ludicrous world record for the fastest production vehicle ever in Tesla’s all-new Model S Plaid. After attempting to rewrite history, Jay squeezes Comedian Tom Segura into a bug-size Bugatti, lets loose in a one-of-a-kind Porsche Carrera Coupe, and rides off into the sunset with actor Balthazar Getty in a ridiculously rare Lamborghini Sian.”

Rumors of the Model S Plaid’s record time swirled through the EV community in May after reports indicated that the vehicle had turned a 9.247-second 1/4-mile at 152 miles per hour. Leno was evidently there and confirmed in early June on an episode of Spike’s Car Radio podcast that the record was set. Leno said:

“I’ll tell you what I did. I went up to Famoso Dragway in Bakersfield and the Tesla Plaid…I drove by, and the NHRA guy was there to make it official. It turned a 9.247, at 152 MPH.”

Leno stated that the NHRA official was there to confirm the time.

In mid-June, a trailer showed that Leno would drive the vehicle himself, attempting to better the already impressive record. This was before any deliveries of the vehicle had started. We know that Leno and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have had several interactions in the past and seem to have developed a friendship that gives Leno special access to some of Tesla’s most interesting designs, including the Cybertruck. Leno confirmed during an interview with Shepard Smith that the Model S Plaid is one of the best vehicles he’s ever driven. “It was a winner,” he said. “I mean, it is now the fastest production car you can buy. Faster than any Ferrari, faster than any $3.5 million Bugatti.”

The Model S Plaid is one of the automotive industry’s most impressive vehicles. The car has an acceleration rate of 1.99 seconds from 0-60 MPH with an impressive 390 miles per charge. The Model S Plaid is available for purchase on Tesla’s website for $129,990. This seems like a steep price, but for the performance, range, and the unbelievable 1,020 horsepower the vehicle offers, it’s likely somewhat of a bargain to some owners.

Check out Leno’s interview about the Model S Plaid with Shepard Smith below.

