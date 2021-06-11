Tesla Model S Plaid first test ride: 0-60 mph in 1.99 sec with drag strip mode is crazy

By

The Tesla Model S Plaid’s specs are, in a manner of speaking, something that must be felt to be believed. This is especially true when it comes to the vehicle’s acceleration, which boasts a 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds. And thanks to its single-speed transmission, the Model S Plaid would continue pulling at maximum power until it’s well past the 100 mph mark.

These specs used to be saved for only the most esteemed supercars in the market or vehicles whose prices are in the millions. Yet thanks to some good old physics, a good load of experience in building electric cars and batteries, Tesla was able to achieve such performance figures in a large, four door sedan that would not look out of place sporting a couple of child seats in its second row.

I’m mildly disoriented in the very best of ways after that. 😂 Holy sh*t @elonmusk @Tesla pic.twitter.com/pFf9UATC9d — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) June 11, 2021

With such specs, it was no surprise that the test rides of the new flagship sedan were nothing short of ridiculous. This was evident in the videos shared by a number of Tesla enthusiasts who were fortunate enough to experience the Model S Plaid’s 0-60 mph launch firsthand. Needless to say, the experience was absolutely bonkers.

One of these test drives, as shared by Tesla Model 3 owner Tesla Raj, provided a great perspective of just how violent the launch of the new flagship sedan is. Being a Tesla owner, Raj is familiar with the instant torque from the company’s vehicles. Yet in his test drive, Raj noted that the Model S Plaid was a completely different level compared to his Model 3. This was echoed by Model S “Raven” Performance owner Eli Burton, who noted that the Model S Plaid’s launch was significantly more intense than his car’s Ludicrous Mode with Cheetah Stance.

Tesla Model 3 Performance owner and Ride the Lightning podcast host Ryan McCaffrey shared the same sentiments, candidly noting that his high-performance electric car is ruined after his Model S Plaid experience. In a comment to Teslarati, Tesla advocate Johnna Crider remarked that the 0-60 mph launch of the Model S Plaid felt a lot like an airplane taking off, only much, much more intense. Considering the fact that the vehicle doesn’t really stop pulling at maximum power when well past its launch, these comments do seem pretty accurate.

Watch a video of the Model S Plaid’s test ride below.

