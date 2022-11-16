By

The Petersen Automotive Museum is opening another Tesla visit, featuring a Model S Plaid with a plant-based leather interior.

The Petersen Automotive Museum’s next Tesla exhibition is “Inside Tesla: Supercharging the Electric Revolution.” For the exhibit, von Holzhausen recreated the Tesla Model S Plaid’s interior using its Banbū leather, made from bamboo. Banbū Leather is a plant-based animal-free leather that von Holzhausen describes as “buttery-soft like lambskin, scratch-resistant, stain-resistant, water-resistant, and lightweight.”

The founder and CEO of von Holzhausen, Vicki von Holzhausen, has 15+ years of experience designing cars at established automakers, including General Motors, Mercedes Benz, and Audi. Using her knowledge in car designs, Vicki von Holzhausen knew Banbū leather would maintain automotive-level resilience and performance while reducing environmental impact.

Banbū leather has 33% less Global Warming potential. It saves 16,307 gallons of water per car in production. Banbū leather is as durable as traditional leathers but can biodegrade in a landfill in less than 250 days. In comparison, traditional leathers can take centuries to biodegrade. Banbū leather is used in some of von Holzhausen’s bag designs.

Petersen Automotive Museum visitors can see the Tesla Model S Plaid with Banbū leather interior starting November 20. The Tesla Model S Plaid with bespoke Banbū leather interior will be raffled at the close of the exhibit. The raffle proceeds will go to the Petersen Automotive Museum.

